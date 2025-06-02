Frankenstein (2025) trailer released: Details explored about Guillermo del Toro's upcoming Netflix film

Frankenstein (2025) will be the screen adaptation of Mary Shelly's eponymous novel of the same name. It will be available on Netflix this November. The science-fiction film is directed by a three-time Academy Award-winner, Guillermo del Toro. The cast comprises Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz, and more. A trailer of the upcoming film was released on May 31, 2025, during the Netflix Tudum event.

Ad

Following the plot of the novel, the film will showcase the unbelievable case of the scientist, Victor, whose grand attempt to bring life to the dead ends up in a monstrous creation. The film has been a prime project for del Toro, raising anticipation for his representation of Mary Shelley's 1818 novel.

The teaser features Oscar Isaac as Victor, and Elordi portrays the role of the creature, briefly focusing on how the scientist worked on his creation and the dangers he unleashed through it.

Ad

Trending

Bulldog or rhinoceros? More details RIGHT HERE

Exploring the trailer of Netflix's Frankenstein

Ad

The teaser for Frankenstein opens with a scene where a ship is trapped between ice, shifting quickly to a gloomy household where Victor stands. His narration begins the trailer, where he states that he had determined that all the memories of the evil he had done and created should end with him.

"Some of what I will tell you is fact. Some is not. But it is all true,"

Ad

Victor narrates the lines in the trailer as a scene runs parallel where he shows his creation to a gathering. This indicates how his creations break the line between reality and imagination, bringing dangers beyond imagination.

As Oscar's character owns up to making the evil creature in the trailer, the film then gives a glimpse of him working on bringing life into a dead human. However, his plans go haywire as he mentions in the trailer:

Ad

"In seeking life, I created death."

The trailer concludes with the mysterious creation coming aboard the trapped ship shown in the beginning, violently fighting the crew. The creature screams, "Victor," in rage as the trailer ends, indicating that Victor's creation becomes his nemesis. Elaborate visuals and background music amplify the film's dark, mysterious, and tense context.

Frankenstein has been a dream project for director Guillermo del Toro

Oscar Isaac, Guillermo del Toro, and Mia Goth at Netflix Tudum 2025 (Image via Getty)

Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro spearheads the upcoming Netflix film, Frankenstein. Motivated by Mary Shelley's novel Frankenstein, or The Modern Prometheus (1818), the filmmaker has always wanted to turn his favorite novel into a screen adaptation.

Ad

During a Netflix event in January, Guillermo shared how the movie has been a part of him since his childhood, with him attempting to make a film on it for around 25 years. He further said:

"In fact, some people may even think I am a little bit obsessed with 'Frankenstein'. And they probably would be right. You see, over the decade, the character has fused with my soul in a way that it has become an autobiography. It doesn't get more personal than this."

Ad

He also explored his journey with Frankenstein during the recent Tudum event and highlighted it as "the culmination of a journey that has occupied most of my life.” He further said:

“Monsters have become my personal belief system. There are strands of Frankenstein through my films.”

In an interview with Collider in 2010, Guillermo further shared about his love for Mary Shelley's novel and stated:

"My favorite novel in the world is Frankenstein."

Ad

Known for his works such as Pinocchio (2022), The Shape of Water (2017), Pan's Labyrinth (2006), Hellboy (2004), and more, the filmmaker's dream project is set to come alive with Frankenstein.

Frankenstein is set to release in November on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More