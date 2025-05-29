From director’s chair to artroom paint supplies — Everything to know about the personal possessions listed on the David Lynch auction

  • home icon
By Madhurima Roy
Modified May 29, 2025 10:53 GMT
US film director David Lynch dies at 78-Archive - Source: Getty
US film director David Lynch. - (Image via Getty)

Late U.S. director David Lynch's 450 personal items will be auctioned on June 18, 2025, at Julien's Auctions in Gardena, California, and online. The event, called The David Lynch Collection, is organized by Julien's Auctions and Turner Classic Movies.

Lynch died on January 16, 2025, at age 78. According to a February 8, 2025, Rolling Stone report, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said the cause of death was cardiac arrest due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Catherine Williamson, the managing director of entertainment at Julien's Auctions, stated in a press release that they were honored to showcase the Oscar-nominated director's possessions. The collection includes props, memorabilia, records, and other items.

"Julien's and TCM are honored to represent and offer to the public for the first time this incredible collection of one of the greatest and most revered filmmakers of all time, David Lynch," Williamson stated.
also-read-trending Trending

Which David Lynch items will be up for auction?

David Lynch at the 12th Rome Film Fest - (Image via Getty)
According to Pitchfork's May 28, 2025, report, Julien's Auctions and Turner Classic Movies (TCM) will put Lynch's director's chair, his personal 35mm print of Eraserhead, the Black Lodge curtain and rug from Twin Peaks, numerous props from Twin Peaks: The Return and Mulholland Drive, including four prop menus for Winkie's Sunset Blvd on the live auction.

According to Sterugum's report, the collection includes records of Elvis Presley, Roy Orbison, Bobby Vinton, Chris Isaak, the B-52s, etc. The director's instruments include guitars, keyboards, trumpets, and violins, as well as gear such as amplifiers and pedals, which will also be available for auction.

As per Variety's report, Lynch's other personal items, such as La Marzocco GS/3 home espresso machine, fine art, furniture, home decor, tools from his home woodshop, and paint supplies from his home art studio, are up for auction as well.

The media outlet reports that the director's memorabilia from films such as O Brother, Where Art Thou, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, as well as other titles, will be auctioned on June 19 and 20.

What did Steven Spielberg say about working with Lynch?

After the death of the director, Steven Spielberg released a statement on January 16, 2025, sharing his love for Lynch's films. He said he had the opportunity to personally know him during the filming of the 2022 coming-of-age film, The Fabelmans. In the movie, Lynch played the role of director John Ford. It was his final acting role.

"I loved David’s films. Blue Velvet, Mulholland Drive, and Elephant Man defined him as a singular, visionary dreamer who directed films that felt handmade. I got to know David when he played John Ford in The Fabelmans," Spielberg said.
Calling the director his hero, Spielberg said Lynch will be remembered for his films and the impact they had.

"Here was one of my heroes, David Lynch, playing one of my heroes. It was surreal and seemed like a scene out of one of David's own movies. The world is going to miss such an original and unique voice. His films have already stood the test of time, and they always will," Spielberg stated.
As per Yahoo News' May 29, 2025, report, The David Lynch Collection's online bidding has already started.

Madhurima Roy

Madhurima Roy is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda and holds a Master’s degree in English Literature. Her academic background sparked an interest in Western movies and music, leading her to pursue a career in the pop culture domain, which she believes offers an escape from the mundane.

Through her work, Madhurima strives to provide accurate and insightful content backed by thorough research. Influenced by artists such as BTS and Ariana Grande and the emotional narrative in Ai Yazawa’a NANA, she draws inspiration from a variety of cultural sources. She also appreciates Tatsuki Fujimoto for his unique storytelling and quirky personality.

When not writing, she enjoys gardening, exploring skincare from Korean and Japanese markets, and listening to music or podcasts.

