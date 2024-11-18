"GIRL LET US HAVE THIS"— Internet reacts as Nicole Kidman reveals viral meme photo was not taken after divorce from Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman, the American-born Australian actress and producer recently debunked a long-standing myth surrounding one of her most iconic memes. In a candid interview with British GQ on November 18, 2024, the 57-year-old actress addressed the viral photo often associated with her divorce from Tom Cruise in 2001.

The image, which shows her in a pink top raising her arms in apparent triumph, has been widely circulated as a symbol of freedom following her split. However, Kidman clarified the true origin. She said:

"That was not me, that was from a film, that wasn’t real life. I know that image!"

The internet wasted no time reacting to Kidman's revelation. Reddit threads were filled with humorous and disbelieving responses.

"GIRL LET US HAVE THIS," one person commented.

Netizen react to Nicole Kidman's comment (Image via Reddit/@Pterodactyl_Noises)

"Wishing I was Lea Michele right now, so I could go on without this information," another person commented.

"My theory is: scientology is forcing her to say this! She will never ever ruin that meme for me," another person said.

These reactions reflect how deeply ingrained the meme has become in pop culture, with fans reluctant to let go of its symbolic meaning.

"Hasn't it been like 20 years? And she's never mentioned it before, and no one has ever seen this movie? Sure Jan!" one netizen commented.

"what movie though? surely someone would have recognized the outfit and said something," another user commented.

"And suddenly, all my life has felt like a lie," another netizen commented.

Nicole Kidman embraces meme culture, from viral divorce photo to Oscars clapping GIF

The viral photo gained renewed attention in September 2024, when actress Jenna Dewan posted it on her Instagram Stories following the finalization of her divorce from Channing Tatum. This only added to the image's association with post-breakup triumph, sparking even more memes and discussions about its origin.

Nicole Kidman isn't new to meme culture. Her clapping GIF from the 2017 Oscars, where she was seen awkwardly applauding with just her palms, became another internet sensation. Addressing that moment in the GQ interview, Kidman explained:

"I had a massive heavy borrowed ring on, and it was really painful. I was scared of wrecking the jewelry."

In addition to past memes, Nicole Kidman's AMC theater ads have kept her relevant in internet culture. The ad's dramatic monologue, where she states:

"Heartbreak feels good in a place like this," became a favorite for meme creators.

In the interview, she responded to this phenomenon, saying:

"But I’ll do anything for cinema, so you can meme me as much as you want."

Nicole Kidman's next release is the animated film Spellbound, where she voices Queen Ellsmere, set to premiere on November 22, 2024.

Later in December, she stars in Babygirl, a drama where she plays a high-powered CEO entangled in a risky affair, hitting theaters on December 25, 2024. Beyond these, Kidman will reprise her role as Gillian Owens in Practical Magic 2, with Sandra Bullock, though the release date is yet to be announced.

She's also set to star in Holland, Michigan, a suspense thriller, and Scarpetta, a TV series based on Patricia Cornwell's forensic mysteries, alongside Jamie Lee Curtis.

