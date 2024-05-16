"Has been acting professionally since 1991"— Fans defend Ryan Reynolds as TJ Miller claims the actor wasn't well known before Deadpool

TJ Miller recently shared his opinion on fellow actor Ryan Reynolds’ career on Help! with Natalie Cuomo. TJ opined that Ryan was not popular before his Deadpool performance. This comes after Miller said that the actor was “horrifically mean” on the filming sets of the Marvel movie in an older podcast.

TJ Miller and Ryan Reynolds co-starred in the hit Deadpool movie, with the former playing Weasel. Speaking about Reynolds, TJ Miller opined that once an actor reaches an exponential level of stardom, they change as a person.

“People get really famous and then things get really weird… You first had Ryan Reynolds, who wasn’t like, um, everybody knew who he was but he had never had, like, he had a lot of movies that were failures or just didn’t do that well," he said.

Miller further spoke about how he thinks Reynolds changed his behavior between the filming of Deadpool and Deadpool 2:

"So Deadpool was a really long shot for him, and it took him 10 years to get that movie made, and then he did it, and it was the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time or something. And then so, [in] Deadpool 2, he was a different person. That’s just a different guy. A guy that’s become that famous in a movie that is that funny. It just kind of changes people.”

Fans of Ryan Reynolds immediately took to X to defend the actor and his Hollywood career. Many also took to trolling TJ Miller online. A few reactions to his statement read:

“See the thing is I’ve known who Ryan Reynolds is for years, but I’ve never heard of Tj Miller,” one X user said.

“Does T J stand for tragically jealous,” another platform user said.

“Dude married scarlett, he was doing just fine before Deadpool,” another X user said.

Many others commented on Reynold's promising career:

“I remember @VancityReynolds from all the way back to 2 Guys, A Girl, and a Pizza Place. TJ Miller is just trashy and bitter,” said one X user.

“Reynolds’ star power was the single reason Deadpool got made in the first place, but ok,” a platform user stated.

“Man… TJ can be really funny. But this might be the most hilariously unintentional joke of all. If you ask 100 people if they know who RR is and then the same people if they know who TJ is… 95% (minimum will know Ryan). Maybe… 10% will know TJ BEFORE DEADPOOL. Bad take here TJ,” a netizen opined.

Some more reactions to TJ Miller’s statement read:

“I find it funny that Miller claims Reynolds was a nobody before Deadpool when Miller is now a nobody after Deadpool,” a netizen stated.

“He was nobody? D*mn he’s bitter,” a X user stated.

TJ Miller has grilled Ryan Reynolds in the past as well

This is not the first time TJ Miller has criticized the 47-year-old actor. During his appearance on The Adam Carolla Show in October 2022, Miller claimed that Reynolds was “horrifically mean” to him on the sets of Deadpool.

“As the character, he was horrifically mean to me as if I’m Weasel. So he was like, ‘You know what’s great about you, Weasel? You’re not the star, but you do just enough exposition so that it’s funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.'”

Miller also said that he was not interested in working with Ryan Reynolds ever again and shared that he found it “weird that [Reynolds] hates him.”

He went on to clarify on SiriusXM’s Jim Norton & Sam Roberts podcast that Reynolds eventually got in touch with him through email to fix matters between the two.

Neither Ryan Reynolds nor his representatives have publicly responded to Millers’ latest comments.

TJ Miller is best known for appearing in the first two Deadpool movies. He has also acted in films like Office Christmas Party, Big Hero 6, Ready Player One, and She’s Out of My League. In December 2017, he made headlines after a woman accused him of s*xual assault. He was also in the limelight after he was arrested in 2018 for making a bomb threat while on a New York Amtrak train.

It was confirmed by law enforcement that there were no explosive materials present on the train. His charges were dismissed, with Miller promising to financially reimburse law enforcement after they responded to a 911 call regarding the bomb threat.