"Honestly want to cancel my Netflix subscription after reading this"- Netflix's Vinicius Jr. documentary announcement invites backlash

There are a lot of great subjects in the world for documentaries, but it seems that the one Netflix has chosen, the life and career of Vinicius Jr., is not one a lot of fans are willing to watch. The Brazillian star lit the world on fire last season with his brilliant performance for Real Madrid, but a lot of fans feel that it is too early to see a movie based on the achievements of the still-young footballer.

At 24, Vinicius Jr. is still far from his best days. In fact, this year's Ballon d'Or loss to Spain's Rodri is perhaps the biggest achievement of the youngster so far. Yet, a Netflix documentary is about to come out in 2025.

The announcement from Netflix has garnered significant negative reactions from fans, especially football fans, many of whom felt it was too early to see Vinicius Jr. get his own documentary.

X user @TopMGSzn summed the emotion around the documentary, saying:

Trending

"Honestly want to cancel my Netflix subscription after reading this, but the fact that Roman Reigns is still an active wrestler and Cena's farewell tour will be on Netflix is keeping me around."

Expand Tweet

Other fans had similar things to add to this.

"Literally who in the world wants to watch a Vinicius doc."- another user added.

"😭😭😭 who told him this was a good idea"- another user said.

"Netflix can make a documentary on anything."- another user noted.

"Seeing this info again....my stance remains the same: "If this is true then this is unnecessary cause the guy is still building his legacy - let him achieve greatness first before documenting it!""- another user added.

No details about the production or release window of this documentary have been released yet. Fans can expect details to come in soon as it has been revealed that the documentary will drop in 2025.

Why are fans criticizing Netflix's decision to make a Vinicius Jr. documentary?

Expand Tweet

While there is nothing wrong with Vinicius Jr.'s listening career, which has seen more ups than downs so far, the primary reason for this backlash seems to be the footballer's age, which is only 24 now.

With a lot of his career yet to take shape, most fans feel it is too early to make a documentary on a sports star who is still on the verge of greatness. Of course, many fans also brought forth the achievements of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi at the same age, both of whom had achieved a lot.

It is understandable from a business point of view, considering Real Madrid has a huge fanbase that stretches across the globe and Vinicius is their ace player at the moment. However, most of the footballing world would not take this news with enthusiasm.

Perhaps the content of the documentary, when it is released, would be able to alter the views of the fans who are yet to come around.

More details about this Vinicius Jr. documentary will arrive soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback