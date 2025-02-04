"Hopefully bro did some more acting lessons"- Hurry Up Tomorrow first trailer sparks concerns about The Weeknd's acting

While The Idol may not have scratched the surface of greatness, The Weeknd is once again on the screen, and this time he is going to act in Hurry Up Tomorrow, which will also star Jenna Ortega. The first trailer for the film dropped earlier today, and while it is quite an exciting first look, fans seem to have their reservations already.

The Weeknd was widely criticized for his performance in Sam Levinson's ambitious The Idol, which was canceled after its first season. This is perhaps the reason behind the negative expectations that fans are harboring for the singer-songwriter.

Many fans took to the social media platform X to talk about the trailer for Hurry Up Tomorrow, with many singling out The Weeknd as the possible weak spot in the movie. However, many fans did seem sufficiently satisfied with the trailer and some even admitted that The Weeknd looked befitting of the role he is playing in the film.

However, The Weeknd's performance continues to be a concern to many, as revealed by the many negative reactions to Hurry Up Tomorrow's first trailer. One X comment, for instance, read:

"Hopefully bro did some more acting lessons."

Other comments also seemed to echo this sentiment.

"The Weeknd is GOATED for his music but I am not excited bout his films. Its gonna be another weird-ass , overly dramatic , crazy colorful visuals , s*xual-oriented movie that I'm not too sure about. Barry Keoghan also did the ( bathtub ) scene in Saltburn so its gonna be wild."- another comment read.

"We did not forget The Idol, be better than whatever that was lol."- another user wrote.

"Is it gonna be as good as The Idol? 😂👀"-yet another user wrote.

"I hope Abel took some acting classes because he was horrible in that show he was on. Love him as a singer but as an actor 🫢"- another user said.

However, with some positive reactions right now, and hopefully a good performance in the movie, The Weeknd may be able to win over his critics.

What is Hurry Up Tomorrow about?

Described as a "surreal cinematic odyssey," Hurry Up Tomorrow comes from Trey Edward Shults, and is a based on The Weeknd's sixth studio album of the same name. Apart from starring in the movie, The Weeknd has also worked on the script and produced it.

The synopsis for the movie reads:

"A musician plagued by insomnia is pulled into an odyssey with a stranger who begins to unravel the very core of his existence."

Apart from The Weeknd and Jenna Ortega, the movie will also star Barry Keoghan, Gabby Barrett, and Charli D'Amelio, among others.

The film is set to premiere theatrically on May 16, 2025. Further details about the film are expected to arrive soon. Stay tuned for updates.

