"How about Gavin Newsom moves out": Justine Bateman calls out governor as she claims not having "any leadership" in California or Los Angeles

Filmmaker and author Justine Bateman has hit out at Los Angeles Governor Gavin Newsom. This comes amid the reported delay in the restoration work caused by the destructive fire in California in January this year.

California was hit with extensive wildfires in January this year that raged for several days. It led to a major loss of lives and also the destruction of property, land, and more. Many people, including celebrities, lost their homes, shops, and other physical properties.

Meanwhile, the restoration project has been taking too much time, and many residents have been complaining about it. Justine Bateman was on Fox News on Monday, August 11, and discussed the issue as well. When the host asked her about the bureaucracy involved in the process, she said:

"Well, first of all, there's, yeah, there's an incredible amount of bureaucracy, you know, what, you know, Carn Bass posts social media is not really what's going on. And in fact, I mean, you couldn't find a better collection of very smart, real estate, finance, and business planning people in Los Angeles."

Bateman also revealed that UCLA and USC, along with other organizations, had put together an advisory report that was submitted in March. However, the points mentioned haven't been implemented yet. She also said that the residents feel there is "no leadership".

When the host asked her what she felt was the most frustrating thing about living in California, Justine Bateman added:

"Oh, the biggest problem, well, first of all, losing all this money, and there's other instances of that, too, but also just the crime. You know, they say, oh, these numbers are down, those numbers are down. It's because you're not counting certain crimes anymore. Almost everyone I know has had their home burglarised in the last two years... We have an underfunded police department. We have an underfunded fire department for a massive, massive city."

Justine Bateman also slammed Governor Gavin Newsom, saying:

"We don't have any leadership in California or Los Angeles, and yet we're paying all these taxes. Like, I'm just, and you know, people say, well, you should just move. And I say, no. How about those other people move out? How about Karen Bass move out? How about Gavin Newsom move out? We're staying."

Justine Bateman had previously slammed Harry and Meghan Markle during the LA wildfires

2023 Invictus Games Düsseldorf (image Source: Getty)

During the wildfires, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were spotted visiting the victims at a shelter in Los Angeles. However, Justine Bateman accused the couple of trying to get a "photo op" through the situation. She wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Meghan Markle and Harry are no better than ambulance chasers. What a repulsive "photo op" they achieved. They are "touring the damage"? Are they politicians now? They don't live here; they are tourists. Disaster Tourists. #PalisadesFire"

Justine Bateman @JustineBateman Meghan Markle and Harry are no better than ambulance chasers. What a repulsive "photo op" they achieved. They are "touring the damage"? Are they politicians now? They don't live here; they are tourists. Disaster Tourists. #PalisadesFire

Meghan and Harry later expressed their disappointment at such accusations and pointed out that the Suit actress was born in Los Angeles, California. As per Page Six, a source revealed that the royal couple had also donated money and resources. The source also pointed out the number of hours the couple has spent volunteering over the years.

