How many children did Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward have? Couple’s youngest daughter opens up about parents

Claire “Clea” Olivia Newman, the youngest child of Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, recently gave more insight into her parents' relationship and their long-lasting marriage. In an exclusive interview with People Magazine on January 23, Clea wrote a letter addressed to her dad in honor of his 100th birthday on January 26.

Clea, who shares her father's love for philanthropy as the ambassador of SeriousFun Children's Network, added that 2025 would be “The Year of SeriousFun” to honor her father's 100th birthday. In her letter, Clea wrote that her parents were "inextricably" connected.

"Watching how inextricably you and Mom were connected was another good lesson. You did a beautiful job growing old together and enjoying the simple things—finding a bed-and-breakfast, reading the paper together. You told me to please take care of Mom and take care of the camps. As of your 100th birthday [Jan. 26] we will have helped more than 2 million kids," she wrote.

Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward share three daughters — Elinor, Melissa and Clea. Newman also had three children, Scott, Stephanie, and Susan, from his previous marriage with Jackie Witte.

Exploring the lives of Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward's daughters

According to Hollywood Life, Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward tied the knot in 1958 and welcomed their first daughter, Elinor Teresa, in 1959. Elinor worked as a child actress under the pseudonym Nell Potts in the 1960s and 1970s.

She also co-founded Newman’s Own Organics, a branch of her father's company Newman's Own, in 1993 and ran the company till 2014. In 2014, she was barred from working for the company following a falling out with the parent company and her licensing agreement expiring.

She also founded the Nell Newman Foundation in 2010 to fulfill "the goal of carrying on her father's legacy of charitable giving, coupled with her passion for the environment," according to the company website. On a personal front, Nell married Gary Irving in 2005.

Melissa Newman, Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward's second daughter, was born in 1961. Melissa also dabbled in acting, appearing in movies like See How She Runs.

In 2023, Melissa compiled the book Head Over Heels, which released never-before-seen pictures, letters, and anecdotes about her parents' relationship. In an October 2023 interview with TODAY following the book's release, Melissa said her parents' "inexorable connection" fascinated her.

“I think what I found so fascinating is this sort of inexorable connection that they had. The picture on the cover of the book is from very, very early in their relationship. You can see how it was a snowball rolling down a hill. They found each other."

Melissa married Raphael P. Elkind in 1995, and the couple share two children.

Paul Newman encouraged his youngest daughter to enter philanthropy

Born in 1965, Claire (nicknamed Clea), Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward's youngest daughter, is a production consultant. According to her IMDb, she was involved in the editorial department for series like The Big C and Big Little Lies. She was also the associate producer in the Amy Adams starrer Sharp Objects, based on Gillian Flynn's thriller novel of the same name.

Clea is married to Kurt Soderlund; however, the date of their marriage is unclear. In her letter to Paul Newman ahead of his 100th birthday, Clea wrote about how her father helped her choose a career. She added that she had first worked at a law firm but quit after realizing it wasn't for her.

Clea wrote that Paul Newman suggested that she become involved in philanthropy and volunteer at SeriousFun Children’s Network Camp.

"I drove into camp a naive twentysomething and left a different person. You saw that kids with life-threatening illnesses were missing out on their childhood and said they needed a place where they “could kick back and raise a little hell,” Clea added.

SeriousFun offers over 2 million free camp experiences that help serve 130 medical conditions and rare diseases. According to the organization's website, SeriousFun "empowers kids facing serious medical challenges to find joy, discover belonging, and reimagine."

Paul Newman and Joann Woodward were married till the former died in 2008 at the age of 83. Woodward, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2007, currently lives at her longtime residence in Westport, Connecticut.

