How many kids does Ryan Reynolds have? Actor reveals his children are "obsessed" with IF movie trailer

Ryan Reynolds revealed his children are apparently "obsessed" with watching the trailer for his latest movie, IF. While attending the film's premiere at the SVA Theater in New York City on Monday, May 13, 2024, the 47-year-old actor told People on the red carpet that his children had not seen the movie yet but were excited for it:

"They love the trailers, and then they watch all those little thirty-second spots that you can YouTube. They're pretty obsessed with it."

Ryan Reynolds married his Green Lantern co-star Blake Lively in 2012. The couple are parents to four kids - daughters James (born in 2014), Inez (born in 2016), and Betty (born in 2019), and a fourth baby, whom they welcomed in February 2023, but have not revealed the name of.

Ryan Reynolds jokes his childern "worship" his If co-star Cailey Fleming

IF is an animated fantasy-comedy film directed by John Krasinski, starring Cailey Fleming and Ryan Reynolds. The film is centered around Bae (Cailey), who unexpectedly gains the ability to see people's imaginary friends. Ryan's wife also voices a character in the movie.

While talking to People, the actor revealed that his kids apparently watch the trailer so much that it has become "a little tricky" in the morning:

"They don't stop watching the trailer. In fact, it's like actually getting a little... tricky."

The actor apparently has to remind them:

"We're going to school right now. We're not watching the trailer. We're going to school."

When questioned about his go-to choice for babysitting among the cast members, the 47-year-old immediately replied:

"Cailey Fleming a 100%."

He added that his children "worship" everything his IF co-star does and added that the real reason was because they "listen to her."

While Ryan has kept their children out of the public eye, it has not stopped him from gushing about them. When questioned about being a girl dad, during a 2022 interview at the Cannes Film Festival, he joked:

"I'm a parent of (then) three girls. They're wild. I think they have rabies sometimes."

Ryan Reynold's eldest daughter is named after his late father, who reportedly died shortly after she was born. Intrestingly, when she was two, she made a small cameo on Blake Lively's friend, Taylor Swift's album Reputation. James is the voice of the baby heard during the opening of Georgeous.

When talking about Inez, the actor joked in a 2019 interview on Live with Kelly and Mark, she has a bit of a "dark side," adding that "she's super into villians."

"We watch Beauty and the Beast and her favorite character is Gaston."

Ryan and Blake had not revealed Betty's name when she was born. However, when Taylor Swift released her song Betty from Folklore, fans were quick to figure out the song featured three names: Betty, James, and Inez, leading many to wonder if it was the name of the couple's third child. Ryan Reynolds later confirmed the news in a 2021 interview with Sirius XM.

In his May 2024 discussion about his fourth child on the Today show, Ryan Reynolds quipped-

"We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child's name is, and I'll say this: We're still waiting."

IF is set to hit theaters this Friday, May 17, 2024.