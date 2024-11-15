How many siblings does Jim Carrey have? Actor's elder sister Rita Carrey passes away

Jim Carrey's older sister, radio host and singer-songwriter Rita Carrey, has passed away "peacefully and quietly" at 68 years old. Her husband, Alex, confirmed the news of her death in a post shared via Rita's Facebook page on Friday, November 15. The message reads:

"It is with [a] heavy heart and my deepest sadness, surrounded by her family and friends Rita passed away peacefully and quietly on November 14, 2024."

Jim Carrey has three siblings, including the late Rita Carrey, John Carrey, and their other sister, Patricia Carrey Fournier. Rita Carrey's death comes after the Kidding actor's brother, John, passed away from aplastic anemia at the age of 60 in 2019. The Dark Crimes actor dedicated his NY Times best-selling debut novel, Memoirs and Misinformation, to his "very special brother."

The Ace Ventura star told Trevor Noah on his The Daily Show appearance in 2020 that his brother fought his disease "like a champion" despite him "being on death's door from the time he was 4 years old." As for her sister's recent passing, Jim Carrey has yet to comment about the tragic loss.

Jim Carrey's older sister, Rita Carrey, co-hosted The Peet & Reet show

According to her Facebook profile, Jim Carrey's late older sister, Rita Carrey, had a career in music and other media. She's a singer-songwriter and was the lead singer of her band called The Rita Carrey Band.

Rita also put "General manager of Canadian division at Always Christmas in New York Inc." in her Facebook profile. They set up the fundraising Christmas event called Christmas on the Terrace in St. Catharines in Ontario, Canada last year.

Amongst other ventures, the Sonic the Hedgehog star's sister was also the co-host and co-producer of The Peet & Reet Show on YouTube. She co-hosted the show with Pete Dychtiar, and they broadcast from Niagara Falls. Per the show's details:

"[They are] bringing you and inside peel with actors, comedians, entertainers, sports figures and interesting people that are changing our worlds."

They covered the Niagara Music Awards in 2016 in the show and had several artists as guests, like the Canadian rock band Triumph's vocalist and founding member, Rik Emmett, and rising stars Black and Brian Nutter. American actor and musician Corey Feldman also joined them in an episode of The Peet & Reet Show in October 2016.

Rita Carrey also helped her author friend, Chad David, by writing the foreword on his book collection of Christmas stories, The Happy Squire: Christmas, which is available on Amazon. She shared a picture and link to the book on her X (formerly Twitter) page in December 2020.

Rita was also a proud sister of his Dumb and Dumber actor brother, as she had the shoutout of being the "older sis to best Comedian and Actor ever Jim Carrey" on her X profile.

There will be a candlelight vigil in Rita Carrey's memory at Heathcote Terrace in St. Catharines on December 7, and family and friends are invited to attend. Per her husband, Alex, who she married last year after being together for 16 years, everyone is invited to attend the Christmas on the Terrace fundraising event, which will support Gillian's place, a women's shelter in Canada.

