How old is Oli Green? Sienna Miller reflects on 14 years age gap with current boyfriend and how she fell in love

Oli Green, the 27-year-old actor, is 14 years younger than his girlfriend, Sienna Miller. Miller recently reflected on their age gap and how she unexpectedly fell in love with Green in an interview with Harper's Bazaar. The actress also expressed her initial annoyance at the age gap between her and her boyfriend, Oli Green.

"I wasn’t like, ‘I’m gonna get a younger boyfriend.’ It was more, ‘F***! Why are you young? That’s so annoying,'" she expressed.

The actress, who has often been in the media spotlight, recently opened up about her relationship with Green. Miller noted the respectful and considerate nature of the younger generation, particularly emphasizing how her boyfriend treats women. Despite their generational differences, Miller shared that she unexpectedly found herself falling in love with Green.

This couple went public with their relationship when Miller was seen departing the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards hand in hand with Green. Before dating Green, Miller previously dated actor Tom Sturridge from 2011 to 2015. The former couple have a daughter together, Marlowe Sturridge, born in 2012.

Actress Sienna Miller, 42, candidly discussed her relationship with 27-year-old actor Oli Green and addressed the significant age gap between them. Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar UK, the Layer Cake star revealed that initially, she hadn't anticipated their romance becoming serious.

"I didn't expect to take it seriously and then quite quickly, I fell in love," Miller admitted.

The couple reportedly has been officially together since 2021 and recently welcomed their first child in December 2023, but the name of their daughter has not been publicly disclosed. They also co-parent for Miller’s firstborn child, Marlowe, 11, whom she had with ex-boyfriend, Tom Sturridge, 38, an actor.

Actress Sienna Miller, who shot to fame in movies like American Sniper, expressed her views on there being a difference in generations as far as women are concerned and shared some special words for her boyfriend, Oli Green. The actress, who was born in New York but grew up in London, stressed that men of Green’s age are much better with women. She shared,

"There is a difference in the way that generation of men respect women. It’s specific to him, he is very wise and well-adjusted, but I do believe it’s also that generation. They have grown up with a slightly more level playing field. I see it in his female friends as well as in the men."

Oli Green, who hails from an acting background, kickstarted his career after training at the Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute in New York. His early professional work included a notable appearance alongside Kaia Gerber in John Eatherly's Burnout music video released in 2019, as listed on his IMDb profile.

In addition to his acting credits, Green has made appearances in popular shows such as The Bold and the Beautiful, The Mosquito Coast, A Good Person, and The Crown. Beyond acting, Green has also found success in modeling, featuring prominently in Burberry campaigns alongside top models like Cara Delevingne and Suki Waterhouse. His modeling career includes being the face of Gap's "I Am" campaign in 2017.

Sienna Miller's upcoming project, Horizon: An American Saga, set to release on 28 June 2024, explores the backdrop of the Civil War.