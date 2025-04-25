"I actually love this casting"— Internet reacts to Emma Mackey being cast as the White Witch in Greta Gerwig's Narnia

Popular British actress Emma Mackey has landed the role of the White Witch in Greta Gerwig's adaptation of the Chronicles of Narnia series, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter on April 25, 2025. The children's fantasy drama series contains seven books written by C.S. Lewis.

Netflix is set to adapt the franchise, and Greta Gerwig will work with the sixth book, The Magician's Nephew. Gerwig penned the script and will direct the film. Emma Mackey's casting in the franchise marks Gerwig's second collaboration with the actress after she appeared in her 2023 film, Barbie.

The real name of the White Witch, the main antagonist in the Chronicles of Narnia series, is Jadis, and she's responsible for plunging the fantasy world of Narnia into eternal winter with no Christmas. She also has the power to turn people into stone statues in the books. Mackey's role will be a crucial one in the franchise, judging from the character in the book series.

Fans took to X to react to Emma Mackey's casting, with many being excited about her being a part of the Narnia series.

"I actually love this casting," one X user wrote.

"Glad they went with talent instead of cokeli," another person opined.

"Finally they got it right. Disney should take notes," a fan commented.

"Wait this kinda eats," a netizen chimed in.

Some other fans also shared their thoughts on the casting.

"Babe what about charli," a user asked.

"I believe in her capability, she will crush it," another person remarked.

"She's actually the right the pick," another netizen added.

Greta Gerwig's segment of Narnia will reportedly hit theaters in the IMAX version for two weeks on Thanksgiving Day 2026 before its debut on Netflix.

Emma Mackey described working on Greta Gerwig's Barbie as "life-changing"

Emma Mackey spoke about her experience working with Greta (Image via Getty)

In an August 2023 interview with Elle after working with Greta Gerwig on her 2023 blockbuster Barbie, Emma Mackey described the experience as "life-changing." The actress played the role of one of the Barbies in Barbie World in the film, which starred Margot Robbie in the titular lead role.

"I learnt so much. Greta was very clear from the beginning that she wanted us all to feel really beautiful, whatever that meant to us. So in terms of the outfits and the make-up, we were all part of the conversation, which is quite rare, or has been rare in my limited experience. All of us felt heard," Mackey said.

Mackey added that Greta Gerwig was a "joy" to work with, claiming she was a director the actress always "wanted to work with."

"I just get how her brain works. She’s incredible, a joy. I learnt so much. It was life-changing," she added.

Barbie became a monumental success for Gerwig and was the highest-grossing film of 2023. Gerwig also became the first solo female director to cross the $1 billion milestone at the global box office. Meanwhile, it opened up multiple avenues for Emma Mackey and other cast members.

Emma Mackey first gained prominence for playing the character of Maeve Wiley, the female lead in the Netflix teen drama series Sex Education. She starred in all four seasons of the series, which ended in September 2023. The actress then went on to star in the Agatha Christie adaptation titled Death on the Nile. She also played the eponymous character in the film Emily, based on the writer Emily Brontë's life.

Mackey's casting as the White Witch in Narnia will mark a major development in her career, given the character's importance in the franchise. Apart from Mackey, Meryl Streep is reportedly in talks to be a part of the franchise to play the role of Aslan.

Further updates on the cast are awaited.

