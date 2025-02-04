"I don't blame him"— Internet reacts as Social Network star Jesse Eisenberg distances himself from Mark Zuckerberg

Jesse Eisenberg, known for portraying Mark Zuckerberg in the 2010 film The Social Network, has publicly distanced himself from the Meta CEO. In a recent interview with BBC Radio 4's Today program, Eisenberg expressed discomfort with being associated with Zuckerberg, citing concerns about Meta's recent policy changes.

Jesse Eisenberg, who received an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Zuckerberg, clarified that his concerns are not tied to his past role but rather his personal views. He criticized Meta's decision to remove fact-checking from its platforms and voiced his worries about the influence of billionaires like Zuckerberg, particularly in political and social matters.

Jesse Eisenberg's statements have sparked widespread reactions on social media.

"Don't worry, Jesse, I never thought you were Mark Zuckerberg. I'm glad Jesse is saying he wants to separate myself from Mark. I don't blame him," one Reddit user commented.

Internet reacts as Social Network star Jesse Eisenberg distances himself from Mark Zuckerberg( Image via @u/xxSadie_Reddit)

"Fair enough. It stands to reason that he played the guy in a feature film, so they will likely always be connected in that way. But it's totally fair to want distance and speak out against Zuckerberg, especially in light of current events. I respect this," another user commented.

"I like this guy, he seems like a decent dude. I will do my best to stop calling him "movie zuck" when I blank on his name," a user remarked.

Many users on platforms like Reddit and X have expressed agreement with his decision to distance himself from Zuckerberg.

"He played him so well that in my head I think of them as similar so it does really help that he's been speaking our against billionaires and Zuckerberg," one Reddit user remarked.

"For me it's his most memorable role and I'm glad it played into my bias into seeing Mark Zuckerberg as a feckless greedy a*hole from the start and that assessment continues to be true," another Reddit user wrote.

"Jesse is an unproblematic king," another wrote.

Jesse Eisenberg criticizes Meta's fact-checking policy

During the interview, Jesse Eisenberg stated, "I don't want to think of myself as associated with somebody like that." He criticized Meta's decision to remove fact-checking from its platforms, saying,

"It's like this guy is… doing things that are problematic, taking away fact-checking and safety concerns. Making people who are already threatened in the world more threatened."

Eisenberg also voiced concerns over the broader influence of billionaires like Mark Zuckerberg, adding,

"These people have billions upon billions of dollars, like more money than any human person has ever amassed and what are they doing with it? Oh, they're doing it to curry favor with somebody who's preaching hateful things."

His remarks follow Meta's recent shift from third-party fact-checking to a "community notes" system, a change that has sparked criticism. The company claims the decision was made to support free expression, with Zuckerberg arguing that independent moderators had become "too politically biased," as reported by AP News on January 8, 2025.

However, critics, including Jesse Eisenberg, worry that the move could lead to increased misinformation.

Meta's decision to overhaul its fact-checking policies has drawn significant controversy. The shift, announced by Zuckerberg on January 7, replaces independent fact-checkers on Facebook and Instagram with a community-driven model similar to Elon Musk's system on X.

The move has been seen by some as an attempt to appease conservative critics, including former U.S. President Donald Trump, who previously accused Meta of censoring right-wing voices.

The backlash intensified after AP News revealed that Meta, along with other tech companies, donated $1 million to Trump's 2024 inaugural fund. The company also settled a $25 million lawsuit related to Trump's ban from the platform following the January 6 Capitol riots.

Eisenberg remains focused on his film career. He is currently promoting A Real Pain, a comedy-drama he wrote, directed, and starred in. The film follows two cousins who travel to Poland to honor their late grandmother, and it has received critical acclaim.

