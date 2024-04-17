"I didn’t get the part”: Chris Hemsworth talks failing to land a role in Kevin Costner directed film

Chris Hemsworth disclosed on April 11, 2024, that he attempted to get the lead role in a film helmed by Kevin Costner. While appearing for an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hemsworth said that he developed an attraction towards the script, following which an anonymous individual revealed to him that Costner opted to cast himself in the film.

Chris further stated:

"I'd love [to have] him as a director. I was like, 'Goddamnit!' [I spent] an hour the other day trying to convince him, and he was like, 'I'm doing it , kid.' Didn't work. I didn't get the part."

The film's name in which Hemsworth wanted to appear remains unknown except that the main premise focused on "a man and a woman."

Meanwhile, Hemsworth would portray the second lead as Warlord Dementus in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. It marks a new entry in the Mad Max franchise and George Miller is returning to helm the film, which is coming to the big screen on May 24 this year.

Chris Hemsworth to voice in Transformers One: Interview statements and other details explored

Chris Hemsworth told Entertainment Tonight that his wife, Elsa Pataky, also read the script for Kevin Costner's script, saying that she loves horses. The Extraction star even shared a glimpse of the character and stated that it was a "horse wrangler." He even referred to Pataky by saying:

"We have 10 or 11 horses back home and so she's like, 'You've got to do this.'"

Chris Hemsworth's filmography does not include any project where he could explore the romantic genre. While a romantic bond between Thor and Jane Foster was an important part of the MCU, it was sidelined for most of the projects since the main focus was on the confrontation of superheroes with villains.

Hemsworth has got four films in his upcoming lineup, it even includes an animated film, Transformers One.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Chris said that the new film would bring a different story for the fans of the Transformers franchise and delve deeper into their relationship with each other. He added:

"It's a great connection and bond, and they're two individuals who have something to prove. Then the evolution into the characters that we either love or hate is an interesting sort of journey, but there's a lot of heart in the film, a lot of comedic elements. So it was it was a big adventure."

Chris Hemsworth will give his voice to the lead character, Optimus Prime, and the producers have locked a release date for September 13, 2024. Apart from Hemsworth, his Avengers co-star Scarlett Johansson is also a part of the main cast members.

Kevin Costner responds on why Chris Hemsworth was not chosen for his film

On the other hand, Kevin Costner also addressed the reason why he refused to cast Chris Hemsworth during his appearance at the CinemaCon on April 9, 2024. In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight on that particular day, Costner described Hemsworth as a "handsome" star and he must find a proper script with a love story that suits him.

Costner stated that he would continue playing the role until he is "young enough" and continued:

"If I reach a moment where I [don't] think I could do that, I would [reach out]. He's certainly one of our great leading men right now."

Meanwhile, Costner's son Hayes is also making his debut with his father's upcoming film, Horizon: An American Saga.

