"I had no idea"— Ben Affleck clarifies why the FBI visited his house

Ben Affleck explained the real reason behind previous headlines claiming that the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) agents visited his home amid the Los Angeles wildfires. Photos from multiple sources, including Page Six, circulated on Sunday, January 12, 2025, showing FBI agents standing outside of the actor's recently purchased Brentwood home.

Speaking to GQ in an article published on March 25, Ben Affleck shared that he did his own investigation after learning that the FBI supposedly went to his house, which he thought was "strange." He said:

"You've seen this event about the FBI at my house. I had no idea. My only involvement was to track it down, figure it out."

He told GQ that when he heard about the FBI visit on the news, he made a point to call them and ask if they were at his house and if they wanted to speak to him. It turns out that the FBI agents were investigating one of his neighbors, a federal official, whose house was broken into.

They weren't there for the actor, and the paparazzi just so happened to capture the men in uniform questioning residents near his house.

Following the news about the FBI's supposed visit to Ben Affleck's home, an FBI press relations representative told Page Six on January 13, 2025, that members of the FBI's Ground Intercept task force were in the neighborhood of the Palisades fire investigating "unauthorized drone activity." They were reportedly looking for footage from CCTVs of the residences.

However, the Accountant actor told GQ that his house was far from where the drone was. Further clarifying the real thing that went down during the FBI's supposed visit to his new LA home, Ben Affleck told GQ that the operator he talked to admitted that they didn't know it was his home they visited.

That said, he learned the real reason for the whole fiasco from the call, saying:

"There was a break-in of a federal official's home in that area. So, the FBI went around and whoever lived there, the FBI rang their bell, but because there are photographers sitting outside and these guys have their FBI jackets on, then it's: 'The FBI has visited your house.'

The FBI probe comes after the actor was forced to evacuate his residence on January 7, 2025, following the escalating wildfires in Los Angeles, per Page Six. Thousands of homes, schools, and businesses were destroyed by the fire, and at the time, Affleck reportedly found refuge at his ex-wife Jennifer Garner's nearby home, according to the outlet.

As for his residence, Ben Affleck reportedly purchased the Pacific Palisades mansion for $20.5 million in July 2024 amid his separation from Jennifer Lopez. He was photographed returning to his home on January 8, 2025, to check out the property as it was reportedly "still under evacuation order."

Ben Affleck's divorce from Jennifer Lopez was finalized in January 2025, months after the latter filed the papers in August 2024.

