"I mean it’s obviously happening"— Internet reacts as Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande address Wicked performance rumors at the Oscars

Rumors have been swirling about Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande performing a Wicked medley at the upcoming Oscars ceremony, scheduled for March 2, 2025. While both stars denied any confirmed plans, fans are convinced that the duo will indeed take the stage.

Cynthia Erivo addressed the rumors during an interview with Variety on the red carpet of the Critics’ Choice Awards on Friday, February 7, 2025. When asked about the report of her opening the Oscars with a Wicked performance alongside co-star Ariana Grande, the British actor said,

"Why does everyone keep saying that? I don’t know where this has come from. This feels like wishful thinking to me, personally. Why on Earth would we be singing?"

When pressed further about whether she had been in discussions with the Academy regarding a performance, Cynthia Erivo replied with a firm "No!" before staring straight into the camera and reiterating that their song from Wicked is not nominated.

Ariana Grande also responded to the speculation during the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on February 10, where she was honored with the Virtuoso Award. Upon being asked if she would perform at the Oscars, Grande coyly said, "What did Cynthia say?" When told that Erivo denied the rumors, Grande smiled and added,

"Yeah, I don’t know either. It would be really fun. We will have our thermoses, our pink and green thermoses, filled with tea. Hers will probably be rose and an English breakfast mixed together or something like that. In case, we’ll be ready, but I know nothing."

Their responses during recent interviews have left the internet buzzing with theories and reactions. Fans took to Reddit to share their thoughts on the situation, with many believing that Erivo and Grande’s responses were less than convincing.

"I mean it’s obviously happening. They need musical numbers and aren’t doing the original song nominees. Plus it’s The Wizard of Oz’s 85th anniversary," one Reddit user commented.

Internet reacts as Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande address Wicked performance rumors at the Oscars (Image via hatramroany/Reddit)

"They asked Cynthia, Ethan and Ariana the same question and they're all such terrible liars lol. They were barely even trying, it’s obvious they are performing and just can't openly confirm it until the official announcement," a Reddit user wrote.

""What did cynthia say" KAJDKAJDKW just say you’re coming down on a bubble," another person shared.

The timing of the Oscars makes it even harder for some to believe that no Wicked performance is planned. Some users speculated that the Academy might be holding back the official announcement due to voting schedules.

"Yeah they are definitely performing but there hasn't been an official press release announcing it yet so they aren't confirming anything until then," a Reddit user wrote.

"Voting takes place this week. They should not officially announce anything until after," said one fan.

Cynthia Erivo’s claim that their song wasn’t nominated didn’t hold much weight for fans, especially given that the Academy had already stated no nominee performances would take place.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande might be performing at the Oscar 2025

The Academy previously announced that none of the nominees for Best Original Song would be performed at this year’s ceremony, breaking from tradition. Instead, the show will spotlight personal reflections from songwriters.

Insiders had reported that the Academy was considering opening the telecast with a medley from Wicked performed by Cynthia Erivo and Grande, as reported by Consequence.

Wicked, which is based on a popular musical and is set in The Land of Oz, has been a highly anticipated project. With Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda, the film captured significant media attention even before its release.

Both Cynthia Erivo and Grande have teased the immense amount of work that went into the movie, from Ozian history written into props to fully developed backstories for characters. Grande recently told IndieWire that every detail was meticulously crafted, creating a deeply immersive world for the audience.

Erivo, who is nominated for the Best Actress award, and Grande, who is nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category, will be attending the ceremony regardless of whether or not they perform.

