"I’ve never told anyone that, you heard it here"- The Electric State star Millie Bobby Brown shares her real name for the first time

Millie Bobby Brown had a surprise for her fans and co-stars that no one could see coming. In the latest revelation from an interview about her upcoming movie, The Electric State, the actress confirmed that Millie Bobby Brown is not even her real name, at least not all of it.

Ad

The young actress is soon set to appear in The Electric State with Chris Pratt, and the two had an interview with BuzzFeed UK on Thursday, March 6, 2025, to promote the movie. In a surprise turn of events, while trying to guess each other's middle names, Brown told Chris Pratt that her middle name was not "Bobby," rather, it was a stage name she adopted herself.

As most people, including Pratt, had no knowledge or expectation about this, it came as a big shock. She revealed that this was the first time she was telling her real name in public, which was Millie "Bonnie" Brown. She swapped out the middle name for fun. She also added to this:

Ad

Trending

"I’ve never told anyone that, you heard it here first."

An iconic Seinfeld character in a brand new role RIGHT HERE

So it seems, most of her fans and co-stars never knew that Bobby wasn't actually her middle name, and it led to many reactions across social media platforms like X and Instagram.

"Millie Bonnie Brown actually sounds kinda elegant though"- Fans react to Millie Bobby Brown's real name

Expand Tweet

Ad

As the actress publicly disclosed her real middle name for the first time earlier this week, there were many reactions across social media platforms. Many fans even claimed that they did not understand the motivation behind changing the name as Bonnie sounded much better to many.

However, in the same interview where Millie Bobby Brown revealed this, she also said that she did it for "sh*ts and giggles," which explains why she would go with a name like Bobby. But many fans seemingly liked her original middle name.

Ad

"Millie Bonnie Brown actually sounds kinda elegant though… why did she change it?!"- One fan wrote.

"She could've been Bonnie Brown"- yet another user said.

"Millie Bonnie Blue Brown has a ring to it"- another user said.

"Millie Bonnie Brown sounds like a country singer tbh"- another user added.

It is fair to assume that if Brown ever decides to use her birth middle name, fans will not be very disappointed.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Millie Bobby Brown is soon set to appear in The Electric State, which marks her first major movie since Damsel. She claimed earlier that she could not do the kind of projects she wanted because of her commitment to Stranger Things, but it seems that has now changed, and we will soon see her in many more films and shows.

There are also talks of a third movie in the Enola Holmes franchise, which will once again be led by Brown. Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback