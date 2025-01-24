Is Colin Egglesfield married? What we know as Hallmark actor shares he has cancer for third time

On January 21, Hallmark actor Colin Egglesfield announced on Instagram that he was fighting cancer for the third time. He shared that his prostate cancer was caught early, and he is currently undergoing treatment.

The actor encouraged men to regularly check their prostate-specific antigen levels. Along with a series of images, including ones from City Of Hope Phoenix hospital, Egglesfield shared a motivational message, expressing his determination to battle cancer and his decision to undergo surgery with Dr. Gellhaus.

He added:

“Hopefully this is a reminder to everyone that you’re not alone with whatever you’re facing and that it’s important to advocate for yourself and your health which includes checkups, seeking information and asking for help when you need it!”

Colin Egglesfield then shared that he was still sore from his surgeries but he was making progress and was “determined to come back stronger and healthier than ever.”

He added:

“It all starts with a decision to commit to what you decide to be with whatever you’re facing. I decide to be RESILIENCE, FAITH, COURAGE, GRACE and INSPIRATION. What do you choose to be?”

The actor battled testicular cancer back in 2006 while he was filming his ABC soap opera All My Children. Speaking about the same, he told Us Weekly back in 2019:

“After being diagnosed with it, it’s just a very scary experience because it’s all the fear of the unknown. I don’t know what to expect, so reading about someone who had gone through similar experience gave me the courage.”

The Melrose actor is not married. No women appearing to be his partner have appeared on his social media recently either. However, he was rumored to be dating others in the past.

Colin Egglesfield personal life explored as actor shares cancer diagnosis with followers

Back in 2014, Colin Egglesfield was linked to Trophy Wife star Malin Akerman. This comes after the duo were spotted having dinner at a Beverly Hills sushi restaurant. Despite many falling under the assumption that the pair were dating, Akerman debunked the same with E! News the same year by saying:

“He’s a friend of mine. Yeah, I have friends who are guys! He’s so sweet [and] lovely.”

Nonetheless, the rumors of them dating refueled in 2020 with a source telling People magazine:

“They’re getting to know each other. They’re taking it slow.”

Back in 2020, Colin Egglesfield confirmed that he was in a relationship with his long-distance girlfriend Aline Nobre. He told Closer Weekly that year that he also wanted to propose, but his plans were derailed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Speaking about their relationship, the actor told the news outlet then:

“We’ve been watching a lot of movies together on FaceTime and WhatsApp messenger. It’s been good in a sense because it’s forced us to get to know each other more intimately without the physical part of it getting in the way.”

Months later, the actor confirmed with Nicki Swift that he had broken up with Nobre because the distance tore them apart. He told the news outlet in 2021:

“It’s been tough because not being able to see her, we actually have broken up. Yeah it was really tough just not being able to see each other and just the whole long distance thing.”

After sharing his cancer diagnosis, Colin Egglesfield’s Instagram post was flooded with supportive comments and messages.

