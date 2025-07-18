Is there a mid-credit scene in I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025)? Details explored

The 2025 revival of I Know What You Did Last Summer has finally hit the theaters on July 18, bringing fresh life to one of the most recognizable horror series of the late 1990s.

Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the new installment is not a simple retelling of the classic material, but it revives the fan-favorite characters Julie James (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Ray Bronson (Freddie Prinze Jr.), with a new group of teenagers caught in the same deadly cycle of secrets and revenge.

Fans are curious if the 2025 reboot includes a mid-credits scene — and it does, with a twist. The scene adds a chilling moment that hints the story isn’t over and may lead to a continuation.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025) has a mid-credit scene

I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025) features a mid-credit scene that occurs soon after the major credits have commenced. It is not a post-credit scene, as in most superhero movies, but it can be overlooked, in case one leaves the theater too soon.

The mid-credit sequence begins with a tense shot of the cliffs that feature in the final of the film. Immediately, the tone is altered when it shifts to the rocky coast. But in a surprise twist, something unexpected occurs, maybe a known face comes into view, or some shadowy secret emerges.

The moment is low-key and delicate, but suggests that the story isn’t done yet. It is more teaser than a complete narrative extension, designed to leave the viewer wondering and speculating, especially among fans of the original 1997 and 1998 films. It doesn’t retell the movie’s core story but instead leaves several narrative doors open.

What the cast stated regarding the credits of I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025)

The follow-up to I Know What You Did Last Summer was based on the appearance of Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr., who play the roles of Julie James and Ray Bronson.

In an interview with Extra TV, Jennifer Love Hewitt specifically asked fans not to rush out of the theater.

“Don’t miss the credits. It could be a popcorn moment, it could be a death, or it could just be something really fun – but don’t miss it," she said.

Jennifer’s comments sparked rumors that the scene would have a major shock.

Immediately following the main credits, there is a mid-credits scene in I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025). It's a brief, pointless scene that's a great nod to the old fans and gives a glimpse of what the franchise could be.

The movie premiered in Los Angeles on July 14, 2025, and is set to launch in U.S. theaters on July 18, 2025.

