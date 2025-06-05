Is Taylor Swift playing Dorothy in Wicked: For Good? Viral tweet explored as first trailer drops for new movie

A viral tweet on X has surfaced, seemingly reporting that Taylor Swift is set to play the role of Dorothy in the upcoming musical Wicked: For Good. The tweet used a picture of the pop star in Dorothy's outfit. It has now garnered over 54,000 likes and 3,700 reposts.

However, the news is false, as the X account states in their bio that it is a parody account. It is the parody account of the popular X account, Pop Base. The tweet also used an AI-generated picture of Taylor Swift.

"Pob Base is your best source for all parody culture related entertainment, news, award show coverage and chart updates," the account bio reads.

Wicked, the musical film starring Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum, was released in theaters on November 22, 2024.

The first trailer of Wicked: For Good has been released

Director Jon M. Chu, Marc E. Platt, Cynthia Erivo, and Ariana Grande promote Wicked: For Good at the CinemaCon 2025 - Universal Pictures And Focus Features Presentation - (Image via Getty)

On June 5, 2025, the first trailer for Wicked: For Good was released. The film continues the story from Wicked: The Untold Story of the Witches of Oz, the 2003 musical by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman. The sequel is directed by Jon M. Chu and written by Holzman and Dana Fox, who also worked on the first movie.

The film is based on the complex bond between Elphaba and Glinda, as they are now the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good. In the trailer, a snippet of Dorothy Gale, who arrives from Kansas to the Land of Oz, is teased as she walks down the Yellow Brick Road. The actress playing Dorothy has not been revealed yet.

What did director Jon M. Chu say about Dorothy?

In December 2024, Jon M. Chu told Cinema Blend that the actress playing Dorothy Gale had been cast. He did not reveal much about the actress's identity.

"Well, we definitely did cast Dorothy. You see her in some of our teasers. How much of do you see of Dorothy? I'm going to leave people— I can't confirm or deny how much you see of her," Chu said.

He continued,

"I will say that I do think it's important for, whoever Dorothy is to you, to try to respect that as much as possible. But does The Wizard of Oz and our movie intersect in movie two more than ever? 100%."

Director Jon M. Chu gave an interview to Vanity Fair on June 4, 2025; he insisted that Dorothy Gale's appearance in the sequel won't divert the film's focus from Elphaba and Glinda's friendship. He told the media outlet that they were "delicate" about Dorothy's inclusion in the film.

"We tread lightly, but try to make more sense of how it impacts our girls and our characters than maybe the show does. We're delicate. We're delicate. We're delicate," the director stated.

The highly anticipated sequel, Wicked: For Good, will be released on November 21, 2025.

