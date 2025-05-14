"It looks like a low budget indie movie"- Fans divided over James Gunn's Superman trailer

James Gunn's Superman has finally released a full trailer, giving a glimpse at the world of the iconic superhero and the many milestones that he has to cross in this upcoming DCU offering. Leading the charge is David Corenswet as the titular superhero, who aims to fly the DC superhero franchise to a new dawn of hope and resilience.
While the trailer has been welcomed by most of the fans, there were also many fans with their share of complaints against the new DCU movie. There also seems to be a lingering resentment among the fans of Henry Cavill and his iteration of the Man of Steel.
Speaking about the negatives of the movie, X user @skycaptaingroyp said:
"It looks like a low budget indie movie that someone uploaded to Youtube."
Many fans had similar complaints, especially due to a certain scene in the trailer with Lois Lane, where Clark Kent seems defensive of his actions as Superman.
"Well that sucked. Congratulations on making Superman a defensive child"- another user wrote.
"Have high hopes but the trailer was kinda weird, the interview scene when they talk over each other, and then the end button about the dog ? Yeah he has a dog, the dog was the star of the first teaser ! lol"- another user said.
"It’s crazy to make Superman so weak. Henry Cavill’s Superman didn’t need the inhabitants to get up when he felt tired."- another user said.
However, many fans were also extremely satisfied with the trailer, and it was quite evident in the reactions.
"This could end up being the greatest comic book movie of all time"- one user said, for instance.
"Gunn proves everyone wrong again. Yesterday: “This looks too cartoony.” Today: Superman embroiled in an international controversy. 😂"- another user said.
It seems that some animosity towards the trailer comes from the previous failures of DC projects. And fans will perhaps remain divided till the movie comes out and gives a solid reason as to why this reboot was necessary.
Superman trailer depicts a lot of unique things amidst a story that seems heavily comic-inspired
The trailer for Superman was nothing short of packed. From the political turmoil created by the titular character's actions to extra-terrestrial supervillains and the human fear of the unknown, the trailer depicted a lot of things with David Corenswet at the center of it.
The trailer kicks off with a conversation between Kent and Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) where she asks him for accountability on his actions, and it turns into a heated discussion with Clark Kent trying to explain how saving people was always his priority.
The trailer then cuts to multiple sequences, mainly fight sequences, and even gives a proper glimpse at Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), amongst other key DC characters.
The trailer concludes with the superhero falling from the sky, indicating that the threats he is about to face are hardly going to be ordinary.
When the movie comes out on July 11, 2025, perhaps fans will have the chance to properly judge it. Till then, we expect to hear more updates about the movie. Stay tuned.