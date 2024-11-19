"It's dangerous"— Jennifer Lawrence reveals her family urged her not to associate with Apple documentary on women in Afghanistan

American actress, Jennifer Lawrence has shed light on her decision to support Bread & Roses, a poignant documentary highlighting the plight of Afghan women under Taliban rule. Speaking on CBS Mornings on November 19, Lawrence revealed that her family urged her against associating with the Apple TV+ film, citing safety concerns.

Despite this, the Academy Award-winning actress stood firm, motivated by the dire circumstances faced by millions of women in Afghanistan. Produced by Lawrence and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, the documentary delves into the resilience of Afghan women resisting Taliban oppression.

"My family and friends definitely encouraged me not to," said Lawrence, who is pregnant with her second child with husband Cooke Maroney. "It's dangerous — of course it is. But there's 20 million women whose lives are in danger."

Trending

Directed by Sahra Mani, the film captures the struggles of three women fighting for autonomy in a society that has systematically erased their rights. When asked by Gayle King about the backlash she might face for "inserting herself" into such a politically charged topic, Lawrence acknowledged recurring criticism.

She emphasized the urgency of holding governments accountable, urging public action against "gender apartheid," a term increasingly used to describe the Taliban's policies.

"I dropped out of middle school, so I'm technically not educated," she said, referencing a past 60 Minutes interview. "People often ask why someone without an education talks about politics. To that, I say, it's not political—it's people's lives."

Jennifer Lawrence's role in amplifying afghan voices

Bread & Roses premieres on Apple TV+ on November 22, offering a rare, unfiltered view of Afghan women's lives post-Taliban resurgence in August 2021. The Taliban's rule has restricted education, banned women from most workplaces, and imposed severe limitations on public presence. Beauty salons have closed, and a recent decree forbids women's voices from being heard in public.

The documentary captures these struggles through the lens of its protagonists, including Dr. Zahra Mohammadi, a young dentist whose workplace becomes a secret hub for female activists. Scenes depict the women's protests, arrests, and acts of defiance, such as re-hanging a nameplate the Taliban ordered removed.

Shot in Dari and Pashto, the film eschews narration, allowing its subjects to tell their stories directly. Despite significant risks, Mani and her team trained Afghan women to document their lives covertly, capturing moments of courage and despair.

Lawrence joined the project after witnessing the deteriorating conditions for Afghan women following the U.S. withdrawal in 2021. "I just felt desperate to do something," she told the BBC, adding that collaborating with Mani, who had already collected on-ground footage, was a natural step.

Jennifer Lawrence's activism mirrors the efforts of other Hollywood figures. Malala Yousafzai emphasized the importance of the film as a form of resistance, stating, "It’s a powerful way for Afghan women to make themselves visible against the Taliban."

Jennifer Lawrence has also lent her voice to domestic issues, co-producing Zurawski v. Texas (2024), a documentary addressing restrictive abortion laws in the United States. For Lawrence, filmmaking serves as a means to confront injustices.

Malala believes that public pressure is key to holding regimes like the Taliban accountable. She urged global action to codify gender apartheid as a crime under international law, ensuring the voices of Afghan women are not silenced.

Bread & Roses, set to stream on Apple TV+ from November 22, documents the struggles of Afghan women under the Taliban regime, highlighting their resilience and resistance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback