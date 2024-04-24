Jason Statham's The Beekeeper set to release on OTT

Jason Statham's action-packed thriller, The Beekeeper, has impressed fans and critics across the world upon its premiere in January 2024, becoming one of the highest-rated action movies of the year. The film also performed well at the box office, earning $152.7 million, which is nearly thrice its $40 million budget.

While the film is perhaps best watched in theatres with all its incredible action sequences, those who missed it at the time, have a chance of catching Jason Statham in action as the movie prepares for its OTT debut. It premiered digitally earlier but was only available for VOD and purchase. Now, the movie will be available to a wider audience through streaming.

As per reports, The Beekeeper is making its debut on Lionsgate Play on April 26, 2024, which means starting on Thursday, the film will be available to all subscribers of Lionsgate Play.

Needless to say, those who do not have access to or a subscription to Lionsgate Play can purchase or rent the movie from various platforms like Amazon, Apple TV and Microsoft Store.

When and where can I watch The Beekeeper?

The Beekeeper will be available on Lionsgate Play from April 26, 2024. Like all releases, it's expected to drop at midnight ET, but no release time has been unveiled. As per reports, the movie will also be available for streaming on OTTplay Premium.

It's yet to be confirmed whether the film will arrive on other OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, which many Lionsgate releases do. But none of the releases will be in the near future as Lionsgate Play is expected to hold the exclusive streaming rights for a while.

What is The Beekeeper all about?

The Beekeeper is an American action thriller film directed by David Ayer with a script from Kurt Wimmer.

A classic action thriller in the veins of many of Stathams's earlier projects, it follows Adam Clay, a former "Beekeeper" operative, who sets on a path of bloody violence after his kind-hearted landlady dies by suicide.

Apart from Statham, the movie also stars Emmy Raver-Lampman, Josh Hutcherson, Bobby Naderi, Phylicia Rashad, Jemma Redgrave and Jeremy Irons, among others in supporting roles.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"One man's brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after it's revealed he's a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as Beekeepers."

The film has been described as an "ultra-violent" revenge story, which means fans can start the movie expecting to see a lot of action and a lot of blood and gore.

Speaking about the movie, director David Ayer told Screen Rant:

"I mean, we cracked the door a little bit on Beekeepers, and it really connects to this greater mythology. Every society is dependent upon the Beekeepers. No bees, no agriculture, no civilization.

"None of this would exist without Beekeeper, which is pretty wild when you think about it. And then I think we always have that dream or that aspiration that maybe there is somebody looking out for us that, when the system fails, they can bring the justice we need."

Catch The Beekeeper on Lionsgate Play from April 25, 2024.