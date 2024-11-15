Josh Brolin reveals he switched to using Nicotine patches 24 hours a day after lozenges gave him seven cavities

American actor Josh Brolin recently opened up about his ongoing battle with nicotine addiction, revealing surprising details about his reliance on nicotine pouches. Speaking on Marc Maron's WTF podcast, the 56-year-old Dune star explained how his addiction has led him to use nicotine pouches continuously, even while asleep.

Brolin shared that his current dependence on nicotine pouches stems from an earlier habit involving nicotine lozenges, which caused significant dental problems.

"They taste like gasoline and they got a punch to them," he said, describing the lozenges. "But I used to keep them up by my gum and my tooth line. I got seven cavities."

This painful consequence prompted Josh Brolin to seek an alternative, leading him to switch to nicotine pouches. These small, tobacco-free bags are placed under the lip, delivering nicotine through the gums. Unlike lozenges, which dissolve quickly, pouches can be used for extended periods. Brolin admitted to using them 24/7, even while unconscious.

"My wife would hear this in the middle of the night," he said, mimicking chewing noises. "I don't even know I’m doing it, I'm asleep. I have a pouch in my lip, and I'm not f***ing lying, 24 hours a day."

Josh Brolin shares concerns about nicotine addiction and its impact on his children

The actor also discussed how his addiction has raised concerns about his children's safety. Josh Brolin has two young children, aged six and three, with his wife Kathryn Boyd, and he worries they might accidentally ingest the pouches.

"I've started taking them out and putting them on the bedside table," he said, emphasizing the need for caution. He explained that his children sometimes pick up the pouches despite his efforts.

"If [my daughter] puts it in her mouth, she's gonna get sick. And instead of stopping, I try and teach them, ‘Don't do that.'"

Josh Brolin's older children, Trevor, 36, and Eden, 30, from his previous marriage to Alice Adair, have witnessed their father's struggles with addiction in different forms over the years.

Josh Brolin's addiction has even led him to try high-dose nicotine pouches while traveling. During a shoot in Jordan, he encountered local merchants offering pouches significantly stronger than his usual brand.

"This guy comes up to me, and he says, 'I have some,' and it has a skull and crossbones on the top," Brolin recalled.

Despite initial hesitation, he tried a 40-milligram packet. The result was immediate.

"I stick the thing in my mouth for no more than 20 seconds, and I had to cancel dinner that night. I literally was s—ting my brains out."

This experience highlighted the dangers of unregulated nicotine products, particularly those with extreme potency.

While nicotine lozenges and pouches are marketed as tools to help people quit smoking, Brolin's case underscores their potential to create new dependencies. According to Yale Medicine, nicotine pouches do not contain tobacco and are designed to provide a safer alternative.

Josh Brolin remains active in his career despite his personal challenges. He is set to star in thriller films like Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery and The Running Man.

