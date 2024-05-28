Knives Out 3 casts Andrew Scott 

An exclusive report by Variety has stated that Andrew Scott has joined the cast for the third and upcoming Knives Out film.

The title, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, was revealed by writer/director Rian Johnson on X on Friday, May 24. He wrote on X:

"The next Benoit Blanc mystery, the follow-up to Knives Out and Glass Onion, is called Wake Up Dead Man."

Expand Tweet

Knives Out 3 will see Andrew Scott reunite with Daniel Craig (who plays the detective Benoit Blanc). The duo previously featured in the James Bond film Spectre (2015). The production team of Knives Out 3 has not revealed more about Scott's character in the upcoming film or what the plot of the film will follow. Scott's addition is great news for fans of the quirky whodunit film series, as the versatile actor brings a host of experiences to the film.

Andrew Scott joins the cast of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery following the announcement of two new additions

Expand Tweet

Variety announced Andrew Scott joining the upcoming Knives Out film, making him the third confirmed addition to it. As per Variety, Josh O'Connor (known for Challengers) and Cailee Spaeny (known for Priscillia) were already announced as part of the ensemble cast for the upcoming Knives Out film.

Andrew Scott is not a stranger to the sets of detective plots, since he rose to fame playing the archenemy of the famous detective Sherlock Holmes (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) in the BBC series. Knives Out follows an entirely different type of detective plot, as it is a whodunit film that also includes portions of comedy and extravagant drama.

Scott has been praised for his role in the acclaimed series Fleabag. He also featured in the series All of Us Strangers opposite Paul Mescal, putting in another memorable performance.

The upcoming film is being directed by Rian Johnson, who also wrote and directed the previous installments of the series. He was excited to announce the title of the upcoming film, last week on X. He wrote:

"I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There’s a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies."

The first installment was released in 2019 and featured Daniel Craig, along with Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, and Jamie Lee Curtis among others. The first film was released by Lionsgate and earned a whopping $310 million at the box office. Netflix acquired the distribution of the film following its success and premiered the second installment of the film in 2022.

There has been no official confirmation regarding the release date of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. It is estimated that production will begin very soon as the director has started confirming the addition of actors such as Andrew Scott. The film might hit theaters by 2025.