Knives Out 3 gets a new update alongside the official release window

The title for Knives Out 3 has finally been revealed, and it is Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. It was revealed by the director and writer for the film Rian Johnson on his official X handle on May 24, 2024. The sequel to Knives Out and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be released in 2025 and exclusively streamed on Netflix.

In regard to revealing Knives Out 3's title, Rian Johnson also teased on his X that 'more' is to come very soon. Currently, actor Daniel Craig is the only confirmed cast member for the film, as he will be returning to portray Benoit Bland in the upcoming film. Alongside that, Deadline also mentioned that the movie production is set to start soon.

Knives Out 3 teased as Benoit Blanc's "most dangerous" case yet

The title teaser for Knives Out 3 or Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery begins with a voiceover by Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc. Bringing that strong Southern accent out once more, Blanc can be heard reflecting on the past events of the film, and the teaser ends with him mentioning that his most dangerous case is yet to come.

“In the beginning, the knives (Knives Out) acame out. Then, behold, the glass (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery) was shattered. But my most dangerous case yet is about to be revealed,” narrated Craig as Benoit Blanc in the teaser posted by Rian Johnson.

The previous two Knives Out films have focused on specific objects as their titles. With the first one having a prominence of knives and the second one taking place in an area called the Glass Onion itself, the teaser teased a coffin for the third film, hinting at something to be in play here. However, all will be revealed once more information is out.

Knives Out 3 to release on Netflix

Knives Out 3 (Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery) will also be the second film in the series that Netflix will release. The first film was released by Lionsgate in theatres and grossed over $313 million worldwide on a $40 million budget, but for the sequels, Johnson inked a deal with Netflix to release the upcoming two sequels on the platform.

The deal itself came at a historic price of $450 million, with Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery being the first of the planned two released. The Knives Out sequel also had a very limited theatre run, and it grossed over $13 million before it premiered on the streaming service. Johnson originally gave an update on the third film last October in an interview with Empire.

"It’s coming along. I obviously couldn’t work during the strike, and now that it’s over, I’m diving in full force, and so it’s coming along. I’ve got the premise, I’ve got the setting, I’ve got what the movie is in my head. It’s just a matter of writing the damn thing,” Johnson shared.

The third film was originally teased by Johnson on his X account early in the day on Friday. He posted a photo of an egg hinting that something was about to hatch, and now we know that the director of Star Wars: The Last Jedi was talking about the film.

You can check out the film when it releases in 2025 on Netflix.