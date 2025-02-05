"Making people who are already threatened in this world more threatened": Jesse Eisenberg denounces any form of association with Mark Zuckerberg

Jesse Eisenberg recently stated that he does not want to be linked to Mark Zuckerberg in any manner due to the latter's actions over the last few months. Notably, the actor has portrayed Zuckerberg in the popular biographical drama film, The Social Network.

Speaking about his role as the Meta CEO, Jesse told BBC Radio 4 on February 4, 2025, that people still believe that he played someone who has been a "great golfer" but that is not true. The Manodrome star stated:

"It's like this guy that's doing things that are problematic – taking away fact-checking and safety concerns, making people who are already threatened in this world more threatened."

Notably, Jesse Eisenberg's statement comes almost a month after Mark Zuckerberg confirmed the addition of the function of community notes like X (formerly Twitter) on Facebook and Instagram. Mark also addressed the reason for the same by saying that Meta's fact-checking resulted in multiple mistakes and censorship of certain content shared on the platforms, as per Variety.

The 30 Minutes or Less star said in his latest interview that his words were not meant to hurt or target Zuckerberg. He said that he reads newspapers every day and that he never thinks for a moment that he had appeared as Zuckerberg in the past. He elaborated by saying:

"It's just, I'm a human being and you read these things and these people have billions upon billions of dollars, more money than any human person has ever amassed. And what are they doing with it? Oh, they're doing it to curry favor with somebody who's preaching hateful things."

Jesse Eisenberg shared his opinion about Mark Zuckerberg's actions on another occasion

The Now You See Me star appeared for an interview on the podcast Awards Chatter last month while The Social Network celebrated its 15th anniversary. During the conversation, host Scott Feinberg questioned Jesse on what he thinks about Mark Zuckerberg's decision to bring changes to Facebook and Instagram fact-checkers.

Jesse Eisenberg responded by saying that his wife Anna Strout has been to many public schools in New York and has attempted to help many people. He then seemingly referred to Zuckerberg as he said that he is surprised when powerful people don't use their resources to help anyone.

"Why wouldn't you just give away half your money to a good thing? And why are you taking off protections for marginalized people on your website? To me, that's mystifying. But I'd be the same person who looks at the Rockefellers at the time, go, 'Why the hell are you doing what you're doing?'"

Furthermore, the Zombieland star said that he had once planned to meet Zuckerberg at his office after being cast in The Social Network by traveling to Northern California. Jesse Eisenberg revealed that he took the step since the film's producers were not willing to plan a meeting.

"I was going to just go to the office and I figured they would let me in. [The film] was announced that I was in it. I just wanted to be in a room with him, just to see what the feeling is like. It just seemed like the bare minimum of research. How could you act in a movie [when] there's a living person over there?"

Jesse Eisenberg said that he was on the road when producer Scott Rudin called him on behalf of Sony's legal team, saying that he must not go to meet Zuckerberg due to certain legal reasons.

Jesse was last seen in the comedy-drama film A Real Pain, which was also helmed by him. He will next appear in the heist thriller film, Now You See Me 3, and it is confirmed to arrive on the big screen on November 14 this year.

