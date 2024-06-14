Mark Hamill starts "Bring Back Likes" campaign on Twitter saying he now has to comment "like" on posts

Mark Hamill started trending on social media after he launched the "Bring Back Likes" campaign on X (formerly Twitter) on June 13, 2024. The news comes a day after the platform, owned by Elon Musk, decided to make the option private for users.

The engineering team for X said at the time that it was an advanced step to protect everyone's privacy. There was another change included, according to which users could see the posts they liked and others could not.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Virtually Heroes star's campaign started after he was approached by an individual under the username @Slegend55 to start a hashtag that would help to "bring back" the likes on the platform. The user also wrote:

"I bet it would go viral if you tweeted it!"

Mark Hamill reposted the tweet on Thursday, June 13, by stating that he has to "reply & write the word "like" on all the posts. He further stated:

"This will seriously cut into my time wishing folks a [birthday cake emoji]! How can we get the powers-that-be-to stop "improving" this site? Grrrrrr! #BringBackLIKES."

Expand Tweet

Hamill shared two more tweets the following day, which included a post by Jon Cooper, writing that he "may or may not have" liked it. He even reposted some screenshots shared by a user where Hamill continuously commented "like" and wrote that he was "already exhausted."

A few users even praised the step taken by the Laserhawk star and shared their reactions on X.

"I just liked Mark Hamill's like, beating him at his own game," a user wrote.

"Mark Hamill is fighting the dark side here because he's a mensch. And I like it," another person wrote.

"X making Likes private broke Mark Hamill's brain," a reaction reads.

Some people also repeated Hamill's words in their reactions.

"I liked your like of the tweet. Let's keep this going… like my like of your like. Etc. Etc.," a user mentioned.

"I may or may not have liked that you liked this tweet," another user mentioned.

"I may or may have lmao at your response and the OG tweet," a third user mentioned.

Similar reactions continued in the comments section of Hamill's posts.

"I will "like" it for you, and it is my pleasure," a user reacted.

"You'll have to guess if I liked it or not," another user reacted.

Mark Hamill has been cast in the upcoming animated film The King of Kings

The Oakland, California, native was recently chosen to voice one of the antagonists in the animated film The King of Kings. The project is reportedly scheduled to be released in Easter next year, and the producers are currently working on the film's distribution.

Mark Hamill will give his voice to King Herod along with Pierce Brosnan, who is voicing for Pontius Pilate, followed by Ben Kingsley as High Priest Caiaphas. The film has been adapted from a short story by Charles Dickens, titled The Life of Our Lord.

The basic premise focuses on Dickens, his son Walter, and their cat Willa, who get involved in the story of Jesus Christ, who is voiced by Oscar Isaac. The film is helmed by Seong-ho "Jay" Jang, and the rest of the cast members include popular faces such as Kenneth Branagh, Roman Griffin Davis, Uma Thurman, and Forest Whitaker.

Anfernee Kim, who serves as a producer, shared a statement, saying that the audience would get to experience the life of Jesus Christ for another time with the talented lead cast giving their voices to the important characters. Kim referred to Kenneth, Roman, and Uma by saying:

"These three actors are at the core of our story, and anchor a truly impressive cast – many of whom we look forward to sharing in the near future."

Apart from this, Mark Hamill has been cast in another animated film, The Wild Robot. The survival drama is arriving on the big screen on September 27, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback