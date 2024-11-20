Matthew McConaughey opens up about his "rebellious" move to Texas which allowed him to break new ground in Hollywood

American actor, Matthew McConaughey has shed light on his decision to leave Hollywood and relocate to his home state of Texas. The Oscar-winning actor, known for his career-defining roles in romantic comedies, discussed the pivotal move in a conversation with tennis star Nick Kyrgios on the latter’s podcast, Good Trouble with Nick Kyrgios, released on November 20.

McConaughey, 55, shared how his desire to stay true to himself and shift gears in his career inspired the move.

"The devil's in the infinite yeses, not the nos," he explained. "No becomes more important than yes, especially if you have some level of success and access."

"I think that was the one that was probably seen as the most rebellious move in Hollywood by me," McConaughey said, emphasizing how this decision changed perceptions of him. "It really sent the signal, 'He ain’t bluffing.'"

By the early 2000s, Matthew McConaughey had become synonymous with romantic comedies, starring in hits like The Wedding Planner and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. While the genre provided him with financial success and popularity, he felt confined by it.

"That was my lane, and I liked that lane. But the lane was... so strong that anything outside of it was dismissed by Hollywood," he revealed.

Frustrated by limited opportunities in dramatic roles, Matthew McConaughey decided to step away from Hollywood altogether. Moving to his family ranch in Texas, he made a pact with his wife, Camila Alves who was pregnant with their first child Levi, to only return for roles he was passionate about.

"I’m not going back to work unless I get offered roles I want to do,"

Matthew McConaughey described the initial years as "wobbly," with limited prospects and growing financial pressure. Despite these difficulties, he stuck to his principles, even turning down a $14.5 million offer for an action comedy he felt lacked substance.

Matthew McConaughey's bold stand paid off. Hollywood began to view him as a fresh and novel talent, leading to offers for dramatic roles. He starred in critically acclaimed films like Dallas Buyers Club—which earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor, Mud, and Interstellar.

His role in the Dallas Buyers Club was particularly striking, as he accepted a modest $200,000 salary for the opportunity to showcase his acting range. The actor and his family have remained in Austin, Texas, for over a decade.

McConaughey, Alves, and their children—Levi, 15, Vida, 14, and Livingston, 11—continue to call the Lone Star State home. Today, Matthew McConaughey’s career spans diverse genres, from the blockbuster The Wolf of Wall Street to his celebrated memoir Greenlights.

Matthew McConaughey is keeping busy with several exciting projects. He will soon begin filming The Lost Bus, an Apple TV+ survival thriller directed by Paul Greengrass.

The movie, inspired by the real-life 2018 Camp Fire in California, will depict McConaughey as a bus driver navigating a life-threatening journey with children and a teacher through the wildfire. This follows his recent work on The Rivals of Amziah King, a crime thriller featuring Kurt Russel.

