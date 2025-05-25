‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ star Hayley Atwell reveals being over eight months pregnant while filming fight scenes for the movie

Hayley Atwell has revealed that she was over eight months pregnant while filming some fight scenes in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. She shared that she performed her own stunts, including during the reshoots for certain sequences.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning was released on May 17, 2025. Ahead of the release, some of the fight scenes were reshot to make some additions. Atwell has now revealed that she was over eight months pregnant at the time.

The actor appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on May 22. During the show, the host shared a preview of a scene from the movie, and Atwell commented:

“During this fight sequence, we came back to it a few times to add a few elements to it. And in this clip, I’m actually eight and a half months pregnant.”

She continued:

“I’m serious. Yes. And I have to say, I was taken such good care of. Everyone was so supportive and they were like, ‘Oh, you can sit down, and we’ll have a stunt double do it.’ And I was like, ‘No! I’ve worked too hard. Let me do it.’ So I did it, and here it is.”

Atwell welcomed her first child with partner Ned Wolfgang Kelly in 2024. Further details about the child have not been made public.

In the film, she plays a thief who joins hands with the IMF. She previously appeared in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which was released in 2023.

Tom Cruise on vision issues while filming for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Tom Cruise is the face of the Mission: Impossible franchise, which began in 1996. Now 62, the star continues to perform his own death-defying stunts. He appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on May 20 to discuss his experience filming the latest installment.

During the show, Cruise spoke about how he couldn't see at times while filming the sequence and had to wear a suit that weighed over 100 pounds. He said:

“A lot of times I cannot see because of the reflection of the light. So, I would go in, kind of blind, spend a lot of time on the set figuring out [the movement] as we’re figuring out the shots. Then, when I’m doing it, I have a hard time. Plus the suit, when it’s wet, increases in weight by about 125 pounds."

The actor added:

"So, the kind of workouts and things that I have to do just to prepare for these things, it’s years of development. And yeah, and I’m producing it, so it’s also that kind of thing.”

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is estimated to be the final part of the franchise, which now has eight films. The latest film is currently playing in theaters.

Along with Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell, the film stars Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Esai Morales, Angela Bassett, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, Nick Offerman, and Hannah Waddingham, among others.

