Mother of Halyna Hutchins boycotts premiere of Rust due to Alec Baldwin's refusal to take responsibility for cinematographer's death

Halyna Hutchins' mother, Olga Solovey, said that she will be boycotting the Rust world premiere and slammed Alec Baldwin for still not saying sorry for his hand in her daughter's death. Poland's Camerimage Film Festival is hosting a debut screen of Rust on Wednesday, November 30, in a tribute to honor the Ukrainian cinematographer.

That said, Solovey gave a statement to Deadline on November 19, saying that she would be skipping the event. Alec Baldwin's "refusal" to take accountability for Hutchins' tragic passing is a huge reason why she won't be attending the premiere. Part of her statement reads:

"Alec Baldwin continues to increase my pain with his refusal to apologize to me and his refusal to take responsibility for head death."

Trending

She also accused the Hollywood actor of "unjustly" profiting from the death of her daughter, adding:

"He seeks to unjustly profit from his killing of my daughter. That is the reason why I refuse to attend the festival for the promotion of "Rust," especially now when there is still no justice for my daughter."

Olga Solovey also released a second statement, per Deadline on Tuesday, which her lawyer, Gloria Allred, has signed. She argued via her attorney that Alec Baldwin had "disrespected" their family and never once called them "to apologize."

Halyna Hutchins' father and sister will reportedly skip the Rust screening as well. But whether the late Rust cinematographer's husband, Matt Hutchins, who is an executive producer of the film, will attend the premiere is still unconfirmed.

Hutchins was killed on October 21, 2021, after Baldwin's Colt .45 gun fired off a live round during rehearsal while filming Rust. However, Baldwin insisted that the gun discharged on its own and that he did not pull the trigger.

Camerimage previously announced Rust screening plans despite concerns from Halyna Hutchins' peers

Camerimage Festival announced on October 3 that there will be a "special world premiere" of Rust at the film festival, with the movie's filmmakers attending the screening. In their Instagram post announcing the premiere, Camerimage pointed out Halyna Hutchins' "tragic death."

They called her "part of the festival family" and that the screen would partly be to honor Hutchins' "memory and remind the world of her legacy." Rust director Joel Souza, Halyna Hutchins' mentor Stephen Lighthill, and her replacement cinematographer in Rust, Bianca Cline, are reportedly going to be at the screening.

However, Camerimage's announcement faced backlash shortly after, as other cinematographers didn't think it was in good taste to honor Hutchins' memory through the movie where she was killed. Oscar-nominated Black Panther director of photography Rachel Morrison commented under the festival's Instagram post, writing:

"I'm all for memorializing Halyna and her beautiful work but not by screening and thereby promoting the film that killed her."

British cinematographer Polly Morgan, who worked as DoP in Where The Crawdads Sing, The Woman King, and A Quiet Place Part II, also commented on the festival's post announcing the screening. She wrote:

"Please rethink this decision. This is not a film to promote or celebrate. It took someone very special from her family and the world of cinematography. This is not a way to celebrate her life."

She further called Camerimage's choice "a very upsetting decision," adding that she's "shocked" by it.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings cinematographer, Kira Kelly, also wrote in the comments saying that premiering Rust "legitimizes the producers" who were responsible for the environment that led to Halyna Hutchins' death.

Camerimage Film Festival runs from November 16 to 23, and the Rust screen is scheduled for November 20. Alec Baldwin is reportedly not going to be attending the screening.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback