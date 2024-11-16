Netflix's ongoing streaming problems surface yet again during Tyson vs. Paul fight

A highly anticipated boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul was streamed live on Netflix on Friday, November 15, 2024. The event was held at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with the OTT platform streaming the bout live from the venue. Jake Paul won the match over Tyson, with one judge scoring it 80-72 and another giving it 79-73.

However, viewers faced frequent lags and buffering issues during the livestream of the event. They took to social media to share their experiences during and after the broadcast, causing the hashtag #NetflixCrash to trend on platforms like X.

The OTT giant streamed the fight at no additional cost for its regular subscribers. The site faced much web traffic while streaming the popular event live, with updates provided on its official social media. However, the technical difficulties persisted during the stream, and the platform has yet to address this incident in an official statement.

What happened in the livestream of the Tyson vs. Paul match?

The boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson was streamed live on Netflix. However, viewers worldwide encountered many buffering issues and blurred videos during the stream.

According to reports from Downdetector.com, there were nearly 90,000 reports of disruptions in the services of the OTT platform during the live broadcast. Downdetector tracks online disruptions and complaints and records outages at their peak.

The site indicated that 86% of the complaints were related to video streaming issues, which most users faced. These included excessive buffering and low video resolution. On the other hand, 10% of the complaints reported server connection issues, while 4% expressed an inability to login to the platform. The exact cause of this disruption is unclear, as the platform has not made an official statement on the matter yet.

What were the glitches in Netflix's fight event livestream?

Mike Tyson in a still from the coverage of the Paul vs Tyson fight (Image via Instagram/@netflix)

The Tyson vs. Paul match became the center of many glitches during a stream on Friday. These issues included buffering, error messages on the OTT platform's screen, requests for users to check their internet connections, and low video resolution when the livestream loaded.

Apart from the Tyson vs. Paul bout, the boxing event featured many other notable matches, including bouts between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. Some netizens reported facing similar issues here too. This might be due to the number of viewers tuning in to watch at the same time.

In the recent past, the platform has faced similar technological issues with other media content. For instance, the popular show Outer Banks season 4 experienced audio delays during its last few episodes, prompting the platform to release an official statement about attempting to fix the issue.

For future streaming, the OTT platform has entered collaborations with the NFL and WWE for upcoming sports matches. This initiative is an effort to diversify their content base and attract a bigger audience.

