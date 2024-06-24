Nosferatu first trailer is here to immerse viewers in intense vampire thriller starring Bill Skarsgard and Lily-Rose Depp

The long-awaited Robert Eggers project, Nosferatu, based on F. W. Murnau's pioneering work, has finally given a glimpse into the grim world of vampires and terror. Coming from the director of The Witch and The Lighthouse, two of the most acclaimed horror movies in recent years, this upcoming horror film is set to take viewers to what could be the scariest vampire story on screen.

The first trailer for the project dropped earlier today, giving a glimpse at the offbeat aesthetics that set Eggers' work apart from the rest. With a lot of metaphors, uncanny visuals, and an overall air of dread, the story is set to recreate one of the earliest cinematic masterpieces, giving it a new tone, visual value, and perhaps even story depth.

It also features a stellar cast, consisting of big names like Lily-Rose Depp, Bill Skarsgard, Willem Dafoe, Nicholas Hoult, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Despite the length of the trailer, the makers have very cleverly kept Skarsgard's full appearance as Nosferatu, the Vampire, a secret. It will perhaps be revealed in a later trailer. The movie has a release date of December 25, 2024.

Nosferatu trailer takes viewers on a bloody ride full of surprises

Fans should not hold back when expecting anything from Robert Eggers, one of the greatest contemporary horror minds active right now. The filmmaker has aptly carved his style deep into the narrative of one of the most famous and successful vampire stories of all time, which started with the legendary German expressionist filmmaker, F. W. Murnau.

While the original movie, a silent film, is still considered one of the greatest horror movies ever made, as this trailer depicts, Robert Eggers is set to put a bigger twist in the tale with his visionary style.

The film is set to feature Bill Skarsgard in the iconic role of Nosferatu the Vampire. Skarsgard is already one of the most iconic horror villains of all time, Pennywise the Clown. He is set to add another great role under his belt.

Bill Skarsgard also reportedly put in a lot of time and effort to embody the role, which even included training with an opera singer to lower his pitch. Speaking about his preparation, Skarsgard previously told Esquire:

"It was like conjuring pure evil...It took a while for me to shake off the demon that had been conjured inside of me."

Eggers added to this:

"I’ll say that Bill has so transformed, I’m fearful that he might not get the credit that he deserves because he’s just … he’s not there."

Joining Skarsgard will be Lily-Rose Depp as Ellen Hutter, with whom the age-old Vampire is obsessed. Nicholas Hoult will play her husband and a real estate agent who comes in contact with Skarsgard's character unintentionally during his work.

Meanwhile, Aaron Taylor-Johnson will star as Friedrich Harding, Emma Corrin as Anna Harding, and the legendary Willem Dafoe as Professor Albin Eberhart Von Franz.

More details about this upcoming adaptation are set to arrive soon. Nosferatu will premiere theatrically on December 25, 2024.