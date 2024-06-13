Producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirms Bad Boys 5 is under discussion

Bad Boys 5 is already generating buzz as fans eagerly await the next installment in the iconic series. With the recent success of Bad Boys: Ride or Die, grossing an impressive $56 million domestically and reaching a global total of $104.6 million, the excitement for the franchise's future is palpable. This success has sparked widespread enthusiasm among fans and has led to discussions about the potential for a fifth movie in the series.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer has confirmed that talks for Bad Boys 5 are underway. In a recent interview with Deadline, published on June 11, Bruckheimer emphasized the importance of gauging audience reception and box office performance before moving forward.

What is the update on Bad Boys 5?

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer mentioned that while no official plans are in place, the success has sparked talks about the future of the series, specifically Bad Boys 5. He emphasized the importance of creating content that resonates with audiences, considering the positive reception of the current film.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence also commented on Bad Boys 5, stressing the importance of telling an engaging story while remaining authentic to themselves as performers.

In particular, Smith insisted that sequels should never be produced just for monetary gains but must carry meaningful messages which change with time thus involving viewership forever since his fans are concerned by his evolving persona from one film to another. By doing this, every new episode would continue being funny and at the same time reveal another layer of the series’ true meaning.

Will Smith’s ideas about Bad Boys 5

Will Smith, one of the main stars in this franchise, has expressed his excitement over continuing these series provided that they maintain their original characters. While speaking to EW he said that for the movies to be successful they have had to rely on a strong friendship between his character Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett played by Lawrence.

The actor believes that as long as there are fresh, engaging stories, there will always be opportunities for them to collaborate. He highlighted that the franchise has expanded to include other characters, allowing for new storylines from different perspectives while maintaining continuity.

He emphasized that future sequels should go beyond high-action sequences, incorporating emotional journeys that resonate with audiences and illustrate character growth.

What is Bad Boys: Ride or Die about?

Miami detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett are thrown into the action in Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which sees them having to adapt to new tests while facing up against their old foes. Their goal is to clear the name of their late captain, who has been framed after his death for cooperating with a drug cartel. The mission aims not only at restoring the honor of their dead boss but also uncovers a wider conspiracy that puts both of their lives in jeopardy.

Among the cast members are Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, and Paola Núñez reprising their roles; Tasha Smith and Tiffany Haddish will be newcomers to the franchise.

Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who also directed Bad Boys for Life, which had an even mix of explosive action scenes with quiet reflection and humor. This is one reason why nostalgia mixed with fresh elements has been an important ingredient in this film’s popularity amongst long-time fans as well as first-time viewers.

With the recent success of Bad Boys: Ride or Die and ongoing discussions about Bad Boys 5, fans have much to look forward to in this movie series.