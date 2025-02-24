“Real cinema slowly making it’s comeback” — Fans hyped as Marlon Wayans hints at working on a White Chicks sequel after ‘Scary Movie 6’

Actor Marlon Wayans, known for movies like White Chicks and Scary Movie, has formally hinted that White Chicks 2 is possibly in development. In an interview with Good Morning America on February 23, while speaking at the NAACP Image Awards 2025, Marlon made the revelation.

Talking about the same, he said:

“They love that movie… I think it’s time… Let’s get Scary Movie 6 done, then we’re gonna go bring out White Chicks 2.”

The Wayans brothers also revealed that they might return to the Scary Movie franchise.

During the same interview, Marlon said:

“[Fans always ask] ‘When are you doing the sequel?’ They love that movie. Hey, you know, I think it’s time. Let’s get Scary Movie 6 done, and then we’ll go and bring out White Chicks 2.”

Once the news and the interview went viral, netizens took to @PopBase’s February 23 X post about the same and flooded the comment section. One user even wrote that “real cinema” is making a comeback.

“Real cinema slowly making it’s comeback.”

Other excited fans also wrote similar things. One user said they hoped it would be as good as the original, while another said they were excited about this one.

“We won again,” one excited X user wrote.

“Must watch. Hope they stick with what made the first one a classic,” wrote another user.

“I’m seated for this omg,” another excited fan commented.

Others also echoed the sentiment. One netizen said that Hollywood doesn’t make movies like this anymore, while another one said actor Terry Crews must be preparing for this now, referring to how Crews also worked in the original White Chicks.

“I love that the Wayans’ want to renew this. but in this day and age people are going to find a way to be offended by it,” another one commented.

“They don’t make movies like this anymore,” wrote one user.

“Somewhere, Terry Crews is warming up his vocal cords,” one wrote, jokingly.

Both Scary Movie and White Chicks are possibly making a comeback

The Wayans brothers hinted at the sequel for both the movies (Image via Getty)

As per CBR’s report from the same day, the Wayans Brothers are reportedly getting back together to work on Scary Movie 6. During the same interview, Marlon told Good Morning America that he hoped to finally start working on White Chicks 2 as their next possible project.

The anticipated follow-up to the 2004 popular comedy, in which Marlon and Shawn Wayans played FBI agents masquerading as affluent white socialites, is now allegedly in the works. The same outlet stated that Wayans previously said he would want to see White Chicks 2 come to fruition, but the project has never been able to gain traction.

This isn’t the first time a speculation like this has risen. As per GQ’s March 18, 2019, report, following a discussion with Shawn Wayans, Terry Crews, another White Chicks star, announced plans for a sequel to the film.

However, within two months, in a July 4, 2019, Instagram post, Marlon shut down the claims and clarified that no formal agreement had been reached. Now, as per the Deadline’s October 24, 2024, report, this confirmation came four months after the head of Miramax, the film production company responsible for the Scary Movie franchise, Jonathan Glickman, stated:

“We are thrilled to reunite Scary Movie with the Wayans brothers, the brilliant creators behind the beloved franchise. The timing is perfect to bring back the series to the big screen...”

The same outlet reported that Marlon also said:

“We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the new Scary Movie and work with each other again. This is a franchise we created more than 20 years ago… We look forward to working with Jonathan Glickman...”

The Wayans brothers also uploaded an X post on October 2024 claiming the same.

Although no formal release date has been announced, and only little facts are available about the project, Wayans’ confirmation indicates that White Chicks 2 is finally moving forward.

