Riz Ahmed reportedly joins upcoming Wes Anderson movie, shooting has begun in Berlin

Wes Anderson, who barely had a break in all of 2023, is already shooting for his next project, and it has reportedly cast Riz Ahmed. Anderson delivered the star-studded Asteroid City in 2023, alongside the four Roald Dahl shorts, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, The Swan, The Rat Catcher, and Poison.

The Hollywood Reporter published the story of Riz Ahmed's involvement in the film, which does not yet have a title. Alongside Ahmed, the project also reportedly stars the likes of Benicio Del Toro and Bill Murray.

The shooting is reportedly taking place in Berlin, though it was supposed to be wrapped up by now. The film was slated to be shot in 2023, but the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes reportedly pushed it back by a year. Fans can expect more details about the Wes Anderson film by the end of 2024, as plot details are being kept under tight wraps as of now.

Who is Riz Ahmed?

The Brent-born actor had a PPE (Philosophy, Politics, and Economics) degree from Christ Church, Oxford University. After receiving his acting degree from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, Riz Ahmed made his feature debut in Michael Winterbottom's 2006 film The Road to Guantánamo.

After his initial success in the independent film industry, he continued to appear on British television shows and art films, including Rage, Four Lions, and Ill Manors. He also received multiple British Independent Film Award nominations.

Riz Ahmed, who has been critically successful in recent years with his works like Fingernails and Nimona, continued to make waves all around the British film circuit for years. He also landed a role in Rogue One, the first modern Star Wars spinoff, portraying the role of Bodhi Rook.

Since the late 2010s, Ahmed has been involved in more commercial projects, with his recent portrayal of Carlton Drake in Venom earning him significant fame. He was also nominated for the Academy Award for his role in Sound of Metal (2019).

Apart from movies, Riz Ahmed is also a rapper with a significant set of achievements. Ahmed is a member of the Swet Shop Boys and has worked on the hip-hop albums Microscope and Cashmere, both of which received widespread critical acclaim. He has also won multiple accolades, including an MTV Video Music Award, in his music career.

Wes Anderson may be aiming for another superstar extravaganza in his next project

According to reports, the upcoming film will also star Michael Cera, whom many fans thought would be the perfect answer to Wes Anderson's style and stories. Cera, like Riz Ahmed, will be a first-timer in Anderson's cinema.

Previously, Wes Anderson brought a star-studded lineup to both The French Dispatch and Asteroid City, with the latter featuring Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, and Edward Norton.

It also included Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Steve Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, Jeff Goldblum, Willem Dafoe, and Margot Robbie, among many others.

It seems that it will still be some time before fans find out more about the upcoming Wes Anderson project, given the secretive nature of the same, so it is best to stay tuned for more updates.

