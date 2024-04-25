Ryan Gosling says Angry Birds movie “destroyed” potential sequel of The Nice Guys 

Ryan Gosling had a long list of credits in his career including The Nice Guys. The action comedy, which came out in 2016, could not turn out to be a profitable project for the producers. While fans are eagerly waiting for a sequel, Gosling has now shared his response to the same.

In his latest interview with Comicbook on April 23, 2024, Gosling spoke up on the possibility of a sequel and said—

"So much of a sequel, I think, is decided by the opening weekend of a movie, and we opened up against Angry Birds. So Angry Birds just, just destroyed us. Angry Birds got a sequel."

The film could not manage to accumulate the expected collections in the opening weekend as it was facing heavy competition from films such as The Angry Birds Movie and Captain America: Civil War, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Shane Black had previously addressed his desire to bring The Nice Guys 2

The first film's director spoke to Cinemablend shortly after the release and he was questioned if he was planning to reunite Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe on The Nice Guys 2. Black replied to the question by saying that it was "premature to consider a sequel" and added—

"I don't believe in jinxes necessarily, but we really need people to see this one before we can even talk about that. We're up against some stiff superhero competition and we just need people to, you know, maybe see Captain America six times, but not the seventh and see us instead."

Crowe also appeared on the KFC Radio podcast last year, where he spoke up on the sequel, saying that the makers planned to call it Nice Guys: The Mexican Detectives.

Black previously spoke to Fandango in 2018, saying that he was ready to make a sequel if someone funded the project.

He said—

"We had all kinds of ideas. The problem is it didn't do that well at the box office. I imagine it will break even, which is not a formula for reacquiring two very expensive movie stars and proceeding with a sequel."

The Nice Guys sequel was planned as a TV show. Fox Studios also started planning for the project in 2017. Deadline reported at the time that the series was being produced as a result of a collaboration between Silver Pictures Television and Lionsgate TV.

Michael Diliberti also joined to pen the screenplay and serve as an executive producer along with the president of Silver Pictures Television, Silver, and Rodney Ferrell. However, there have been no further updates about the TV show until now.

A little more about The Nice Guys and the making process

While speaking to IndieWire in 2016, Shane Black said that the idea for the film was taken from his attraction towards "old school detective thrillers" along with "unsung heroes of the garish airport paperbacks" during the 50s and 60s. He continued—

"They had all these half-clad ladies perched on desks and guys in short sleeves with a cigarette and a loose shoulder holster. My friend Anthony Bagarozzi and I concocted the script in 2001 that was set in the present day and it went nowhere. We tried it again as a TV show for CBS in 2006 and that went nowhere as well."

Black revealed that the project was finalized by 2014 and Ryan Gosling's agent realized that this was the perfect choice for him. Russell Crowe also joined the cast members and the making process started in 13 days.

The basic premise of The Nice Guys centered on the lead characters, Holland March and Jackson Healy, who join each other to find a teenage girl.