Sam Raimi Net Worth: Fortune explored as Evil Dead director's wife Gillian Greene files for divorce, requests spousal support

After being married for 30 years, Spider-Man director Sam Raimi and his wife, Gillian Greene filed for divorce in the Supreme Court of California, on May 8, 2024. People magazine reported that in their petition filed in the County of Los Angeles, the couple claimed that they have irreconcilable differences, due to which they have decided to part ways.

As Sam Raimi and his wife filed for divorce, Greene also requested that Sam support her financially and that she should receive some alimony from her former partner. At the same time, she has also requested Sam to cover her expenses for the attorney.

As per People Magazine, the couple mentioned in their petition that they got married on September 17, 1993, however, their date of separation was marked as “TBD.” The couple has three children together, however, all of them are above the age of 18, hence, there has been no mention of the custody of the kids.

Apart from Spider-Man, Sam Raimi is also known for many of his other hits like Xena: Warrior Princess, Spy Game, A Simple Plan, The Grudge, Timecop, and many more. All of these movies have contributed to his fortune and net worth, which as per Celebrity Net Worth is more than $40 million.

Sam Raimi’s first short horror film raised $375,000 in 1978: More details about the director’s wealth explained

Sam Raimi, born and brought up in Michigan in a Jewish family, was passionate about movie making since his college days. Having graduated from Michigan State University, he and a couple of his friends tried their hands at making a movie, which was a short horror film called Within The Woods. As per John Kenneth Muir's book, The Unseen Force: The Films of Sam Raimi, the movie was released in 1978 and collected $375,000.

Thereafter, he started working on his other films, The Evil Dead, Crimewave, Evil Dead II, Easy Wheels, The Shadow, and many more. Since most of his movies were from the horror genre, he then tried his hands at other genres too and made other crime thriller movies like A Simple Plan, and a romantic movie called For Love of the Game.

However, he rose to fame after he came up with Spider-Man in 2002, and later made two more sequels of the film, Spider-Man 2, and Spider-Man 3. After the success of each of these films, he also worked on other films like Spies Like Us, Fargo, The Grudge, and even W.I.T.C.H.

Starring big actors and actresses, Sam Raimi has also worked with big companies like Warner Bros and Columbia Pictures for many of his movies. Apart from movies, he has also produced several TV shows, including Hercules: the Legendary Journeys, American Gothic, Legend of the Seeker, and Spartacus: Blood and Sand.

Over the years, Sam Raimi has made big bucks through his films, and Celebrity Net Worth also reported that he also owns a $11.85 million home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. And hence, he has a net worth of over $40 million.

However, as soon as the news of Raimi and his wife, Gillian Greene’s divorce came into the spotlight, social media users were left shocked as the couple had been together for 30 years, and share 5 kids, Emma, Lorne, Dashiell, Henry, and Oliver.

