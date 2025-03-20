"Sequel feels unnecessary for this one"- Coco 2 announcement has fans divided

Quite sometime after the original movie enchanted fans across the world, Pixar has announced that Coco 2 is officially greenlit. The movie is set to feature director Lee Unkrichn and co-director Adrian Molina from the original Coco and has given it a release date of 2029.

Given the reception of the original Coco, which is widely considered one of the finest animated movies ever made, this announcement has generated mixed reactions. This is partly because fans are not sure how a sequel will work for a story that wrapped up so well and left behind such perfect memories.

While a significant section of the fans seem very eager to see Coco 2, a part is seemingly not ready for it. X and other social media platforms have been raging with this debate since the announcement was made official.

X user @knickzred said for instance:

"Sequel feels unnecessary for this one."

Other users shared similar points of view on this debate.

"Ngl this didn’t needed a sequel but oke"- Another user wrote.

"I don't think a Coco 2 is necessary."- another user wrote.

"No. It was perfect as a standalone film."- yet another user added.

But not all reactions were like this. There were many who also expressed excitement at this upcoming movie.

"Best news of the day."- one user wrote, for instance.

"By 2029, Miguel’s guitar might be vintage, but our excitement? Timeless."- another user wrote.

Of course, there is a long time before the movie comes and opinions may change for the better or worse by then. If it is indeed able to replicate the success of Coco, it will go down as another classic from Pixar.

What we know about Coco 2

Unfortunately, apart from the announcement that it is being made, there is almost nothing available about Coco 2 at the moment. The only details that have been announced are the release year (2029) and three prominent crew members.

Both director Lee Unkrichn and co-director Adrian Molina are going to return for Coco 2, which will be some assurance to fans of the original movie. Additionally, Mark Nielsen, best known for his work in Toy Story 4 and Inside Out 2, will join them as the producer. Every other detail about the movie remains under wraps as of now.

Talking about the film, Bob Iger said in a statement, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter:

"While the film is just in the initial stages, we know it will be full of humor, heart and adventure, and we can’t wait to share more soon,"

The original film, which was released in 2017, became one of the best animated films that year and ended up winning two Academy Awards. It also won a Golden Globe and eventually became a Pixar classic in the years that followed.

More details about Coco 2 will arrive soon. Stay tuned.

