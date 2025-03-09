“She’s a Mean Girl”-  Internet slams Blake Lively over her alleged behaviour at the ‘Another Simple Favor’ red carpet event

Blake Lively recently made the news again as social media users criticised the Gossip Girl star on Friday, March 7, during her appearance at Another Simple Favour premiere at South by Southwest (SXSW). Allegedly, she complained about how she looked under the red carpet lighting due to the bright yellow background.

In the videos from the event, which went viral, Blake Lively is seen instructing her co-star Michele Morrone to step aside from the background in front of the photographers. Then, as they prepared her for the photo, Lively was surrounded by her team, who were seemingly adjusting her look.

Further, people took to the comment section of the post to react to the same. Many people slammed her for the action, and one tagged her as a “mean girl.”

“She's a Mean Girl,” wrote an X user.

Others also said similar things as one tagged her behavior as “narcissistic”.

“Narcissistic behavior. She is soooo distraught she can’t function yet she (by obligation for contract on the movie, doing her job) is worried about the photos. She’s awful & that plastic dress…brings the Mean Girls Plastics vibe,” one X user said.

“I can’t believe this dude is that comfortable around her, I’d be terrified for my career if I was him,” another person said.

However, not everyone criticised her. Some supported her and praised her, with one saying that they also avoid these yellow light photos.

“I also avoid yellow photos,” wrote one user.

“Perfection takes time, let her cook!” commented another user.

"This is why she always eats on the red carpet," one person wrote.

Blake Lively's Another Simple Favour was interrupted by a Justin Baldoni supporter

Blake Lively went to the 2025 SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas, for the world premiere of her upcoming movie Another Simple Favour. However, the event took an unexpected turn after the release of the viral red carpet video that sparked controversy and backlash against the actress.

However, this wasn't the only highlight of the evening. A protester with a poster that said "Justice for Justin Baldoni" interrupted the event. Additionally, the words "Blake lied" were printed on the protesters' clothing. For context, Blake Lively and Baldoni are currently involved in a legal dispute.

Lively has accused Baldoni of allegedly s*xually harassment and launching a smear campaign against her while they were filming It Ends With Us.

Additionally, according to the complaint, Lively further said that Baldoni and his production business Wayfarer Studios, which created It Ends With Us, also allegedly launched a "social manipulation" effort to "destroy" Lively's reputation.

Baldoni, in turn, accused Blake Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist Leslie Sloane of extortion and defamation in a $400 million lawsuit. Baldoni has adamantly refuted Blake Lively's charges, while Lively, Reynolds, and Sloane have all disputed the accusations.

