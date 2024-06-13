“Snoop’s always come through for me” - Martin Lawrence picks his GOAT rapper while Will Smith struggles to choose between three

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence recently made an appearance at the GOAT Talk, where they discussed hip-hop culture and spoke about who they consider the GOAT rapper. Martin Lawrence went ahead and took Snoop Dogg’s name and elaborated:

"I would have to say Snoop Dogg for me. Because Snoop’s always come through for me. He’s done my show and has always been excellent. And he’s a good friend of mine."

However, Will Smith struggled to pick his GOAT rapper, as he claimed that he thinks of the same “in terms of changing the game.” Taking the names of three rappers, he began by mentioning Rakim’s name and continued:

"The combination of Melle Mel and Grandmaster Caz. In terms of me developing my love for hip-hop."

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence appeared on the YouTube show to promote their newly released movie, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which is the fourth installment of the Bad Boy series. The film premiered at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on May 22, 2024, and was later released in the United States of America on June 7, 2024.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, and Paola Nunez, along with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are currently enjoying the success of their newly released film, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, as the movie was released a week ago in the United States of America.

Apart from Smith and Lawrence, the movie also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd, and Tasha Smith.

Directed by Adil and Bilall, the movie dropped Theresa Randle, who starred in the first three parts of the Bad Boys series. Randle was replaced by Tasha Smith, who became the newest cast member to join the Bad Boys crew.

The movie revolves around Detective Lt. Michael Eugene and Detective Lt. Marcus Miles Burnett, played by Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. The two together investigate corruption within their police department after their late captain is posthumously implicated in drug cartel activities, ultimately uncovering a conspiracy involving a DEA agent and a mayoral candidate.

Meanwhile, during the interview, Smith and Lawrence also spoke about their GOAT basketball player and even talked about their GOAT song to cry to. The duo also dove deep into the details of their movie and shared various instances with the host.

On the other hand, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s interview on The Goat Talk has been receiving a lot of attention from the masses, as it has garnered almost 100,000 views in just one day.