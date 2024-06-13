"Someone stop this man"— Hilarious reactions fill X as Dwayne Johnson signs multi-year deal with Disney

Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, is about as big as a Hollywood star gets at this moment, and the iconic actor is not slowing down either. After his latest update about playing Mark Kerr in the upcoming A24 drama, now the ex-WWE star has reportedly signed a multi-year deal with Disney, as per the latest reports.

The actor will reportedly develop and star in multiple theatrical and streaming movies for Disney under this contract. This may result in huge profits for both the actor and the company, which will also be able to capitalize on the huge fanbase of The Rock.

However, fans of both the corporation and the actor reacted with extremely funny tweets on X. User @michael_mrob13 summed up with:

"First WB, and now Disney. Someone stop this man."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Others also chimed in, adding, rather hilariously how the power dynamics inside Disney will change now that The Rock is here. Many also posted gifs of Dwayne Johnson referring to how he will take on CEO Bob Iger whenever there is a disagreement.

"The hierarchy of power at the house of mouse is about to change"- another user added talking about The Rock entering the business with Disney.

"The hierarchy of the Walt Disney cooperation is about to change."- another user commented along the same lines.

"Is this a threat"- another fan hilariously added.

"I’ll never trust the rock again after him saying “the hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change”"- another fan said recalling Johnson's earlier comments.

"Rock fought Superman, why not have Rock fight Spiderman and Darth Vader"- another fan commented about the shared universe where the actor is entering.

What is Dwayne Johnson's deal with Disney all about?

Expand Tweet

While the deal with Disney is still in the early phases, it was reported earlier on June 14 that Dwayne Johnson's production company, which he co-founded with Dany Garcia, has signed a multi-year deal with Disney. In this deal of Disney with Johnson and Garcia's Seven Bucks Productions, there will be multiple theatrical and streaming releases.

Of course, many of these will likely star Dwayne Johnson, if not all, given the actor's affinity for blockbuster movies. Fans are also speculating that this means that The Rock can also join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This may necessarily not be part of the deal in question here.

Seven Bucks Production has enjoyed a long collaboration with Disney before this deal. Previously, the company produced Jungle Cruise, which starred Dwayne Johnson. They also collaborated with Behind the Attraction. Moreover, Dwayne Johnson will also collaborate on the upcoming live-action adaptation of Moana.

The actor will also reprise his role in Moana 2 after his initial collaboration with Moana.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is an American actor, businessman, and professional wrestler, who rose to prominence in WWE. He is also regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback