Spider-Man fame Tom Holland's X account reportedly hacked in crypto scam

According to several reports, Tom Holland of Spider-Man fame recently became a victim of hacking. Holland's X account allegedly got hacked to endorse cryptocurrency.

Through a series of posts and a status change, the user implied that the actor was involved in a collaboration with a cryptocurrency firm.

As soon as the news became public, people were quick to deduce that his account had been hacked. They reached these deductions based on two main factors. Firstly, Holland is not actively available on any social media accounts. And even if he was partnering with the crypto firm he would make that information available on other platforms since it was such a piece of big news.

Secondly, following the news of the cryptocurrency collaboration, Tom Holland's X page also uploaded a picture of a man who was hanging upside down. In the post, he asked the followers if they were killing to kiss him while he hung from his web. Some fans believed that the picture of the person in the post was a picture of the hacker.

Was Tom Holland's Twitter account retrieved?

Soon after news chronicling Tom Holland's X account being hacked started to do the rounds on April 16, his account was retrieved. The post mentioning his association with the crypto giant Binance was removed from his account and so was the post about a man hanging upside down. The status which contained a link to the partnership between the two was also removed from the account.

This is not the first time that a popular celebrity's account has been hacked to promote cryptocurrency. Recently, late actor Matthew Perry's X account was also hacked. In February 2024, the hacked account urged Perry's followers to donate towards a fake site. However, Perry's representatives were quick to respond to the scam and urged his followers to not donate to the site or even share posts about it.

What are some of Tom Holland's upcoming projects?

Among the projects confirmed to feature Tom Holland is a theatre production of Romeo and Juliet directed by Jamie Lloyd. The full title of the production reads Romeo & Juliet: Violent Delights Have Violent Ends. The show will only run for 12 weeks at the Duke Of York's Theatre starting May 2024.

The page for the upcoming show reads:

"Tom Holland is Romeo in Jamie Lloyd’s pulsating new vision of Shakespeare’s immortal tale of wordsmiths, rhymers, lovers and fighters."

Besides theatre, Tom is also expected to return for the fourth Spider-Man film. Although news of the same has not been confirmed yet, the actor has hinted at his return as the titular character. In an update provided by him in December 2023 to Collider at a press conference, he had said:

"All I can say is that we have been actively engaging in conversations about what it could potentially look like for a fourth rendition of my character. Whether or not we can find a way to do justice to the character is another thing."

He also added:

"I feel very protective over Spider-Man. I feel very, very lucky that we were able to work on a franchise that got better with each movie, that got more successful with each movie, which I think is really rare, and I want to protect his legacy. So, I won’t make another one for the sake of making another one. It will have to be worth the while of the character.”

With instances of account hacking being rampant, it is best not to click on any links that appear suspecting at first instance.

