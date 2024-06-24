"Super baggy" — Fans divided over David Corenswet's latest look as Superman 

After the initial backlash from fans against the suit, DC has finally dropped a new look at David Corenswet's Superman, with a costume that looks much closer to the original Superman suit. The bagginess of the suit and its lack of modern ideas were originally criticized by the fans when DC revealed a first-look image.

With the new look, some fans seem to have been won over, with many claiming that the suit looks better in life than it did in the poster. However, many are still not very impressed with the suit and continue to complain about many of the elements seen in the upcoming superhero movie from the rebooted DC franchise.

Fans took this debate to social media platforms like X after the first look was revealed earlier today. User @JoblingRicardo, for instance, expressed their disappointment saying:

"Super baggy.... I'm not impressed.."

Other users had similar things to say.

"Will the folds in the suit be fixed in post? It makes the material look thick and heavy.." - another user wrote on X.

"That's even worse than expected 😐 Like I'm trying to have a positive mind about it since a few days because we need another cool Superman movie with a nice DC lore to expand. But damn they're making it really hard." - another user wrote.

"I don't like the bulkiness. It looks cumbersome. Superman doesn't need padding. He's god tier." - another user added.

Other users, meanwhile, were not so negative about the suit in the new pictures, with some even explaining how it is better now than it looked in the first picture DC released.

"I’ve got a couple of nitpicks, but man, it’s great to be out of the MCU era of militarized over-designed suits with a bunch of black lines and patches. Hopefully the trend of colorful, simpler suits prevails for the rest of the DCU." - one user said.

"My thoughts are that people over reacted with the first look and freaked out for no reason! It looks great, give David a break, let’s watch the movie and see." - another user remarked.

It seems that such polarizing reactions will likely continue till the movie is released.

Everything we know so far about Superman

The upcoming film of the famous DC character will be the first movie in the rebooted DC franchise. It will star David Corenswet as the titular superhero replacing Henry Cavill, who took the role earlier in Zack Snyder's Man of Steel and the subsequent DCEU movies.

Originally titled Superman: Legacy, the film has a release date of July 11, 2025. It will also be a part of DCU's Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.

It will be written and directed by James Gunn. The synopsis for the movie reads:

"Superman embarks on a journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent."

Besides Corenswet, the film also stars Rachel Brosnahan, Isabela Merced, Edi Gathegi, Nathan Fillion, Anthony Carrigan, María Gabriela de Faría, Sara Sampaio, Skyler Gisondo, Nicholas Hoult, Terence Rosemore, and Wendell Pierce, among others.

