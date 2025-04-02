Sydney Sweeney’s wedding with Jonathan Davino allegedly called off amid growing rumors of relationship struggles

Sydney Sweeney and her fiancé Jonathan Davino have reportedly called off their wedding after being engaged since 2022. The 27-year-old actress and 41-year-old businessman were together for seven years.

According to People magazine, they had been living separately. Their relationship had been reportedly rocky, with Sweeney focusing on her rising career. In 2024, she starred in Madame Web, Immaculate, and Eden and has five upcoming projects, including Euphoria season 3.

Speculations of Sweeney and Davino calling it quits peaked among fans in February when the couple postponed their wedding, citing their busy schedules. It was reported by Page Six that Sweeney was staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel instead of one of the two properties in Los Angeles. She rarely wore her engagement ring in public and preferred to keep her romantic life private.

Why did Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino reportedly break up?

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - December 14, 2024 (Image via Getty)

The reason for Sweeney and Davino to allegedly separate has been reported to People by an insider source close to The White Lotus star. They claimed that Sweeney is exactly where she wants to be in terms of her work. With multiple projects in production, she is hardly overwhelmed and is enjoying the success in this stage of her career that she has long desired.

"What did make her overwhelmed though was her relationship and her wedding. She didn't feel right about it,” said the source, adding that Sweeney is "in the middle of this magical career that she could only dream of a few years ago. This is what she wants to focus on right now," sources claimed to People magazine.

They insisted that no love was lost between Sweeney and Davino. Back in October 2024, Sweeney stated in an interview with Glamour that she and Davino were teammates and they wanted each other to succeed.

Echoing the spirit even after their alleged split, the source explained, “She's not ready to settle down. They only lasted for this long because it was hard for her to break it off. They didn't split because there is no love. They split because she just wants to focus on her career right now."

Sydney Sweeney’s friendship with Glen Powell

82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals (image via Getty)

Amid her alleged break-up from her fiance, Sydney Sweeney was reportedly invited to the wedding of Powell’s sister, Leslie, on March 29, 2025, as reported by TMZ. She reportedly attended the event with one of her girlfriends after RSVP’ing months ahead.

The day after the wedding, Powell and Sweeney were reportedly spotted at a local Dallas restaurant, with photos of the occasion being published on Instagram by the gossip site DeuxMoi.

Sweeney and Powell starred opposite each other in 2023 and sparked dating rumors with their strong chemistry. However, both of them denied the rumors, being in separate relationships at the time.

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell have remained good friends over time, and with both being reportedly single at present, speculations of them getting together are hitting overdrive.

