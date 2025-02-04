The Fantastic Four: First Steps teaser offers first look at Pedro Pascal's Mr. Fantastic and more

The first teaser for The Fantastic Four: First Steps premiered online on February 4, 2025. While the teaser didn't offer much in terms of what the plot revolved around, it gave fans a first look at Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm / Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm / The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm / The Thing.

The teaser for The Fantastic Four: First Steps also gave fans a sneak peak at Galactus who will be voiced by Ralph Ineson in the film. Moreover, for fans wondering how big the planet eating villain will be - the teaser answers the question in a satisfying manner as he can be seen towering over the Statue of Liberty.

Besides, fans also get to see a few glimpses of the Fantastic Four using their powers and also a first look at their suits. The setting of the film suggests that it won't be set in the sacred timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but will rather take place on a different Earth.

What is the plot of The Fantastic Four: The First Steps?

The Fantastic Four: The First Steps will be the third live-action iteration of the popular superhero team from Marvel Comics. This will be the fourth live-action film featuring the team and will also be the first one that is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film will focus on the titular team battling Galactus in a "1960s-inspired backdrop".

The official synopsis for The Fantastic Four: First Steps as per Disney and Marvel Studios reads as follows:

"Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they (the Fantastic Four) must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will kick off a new phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Alongside reintroducing the classic team from the comic books, The Fantastic Four: First Steps will also be kicking off Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film will be directed by Matt Shakman, who previously directed episodes of WandaVision and worked with Marvel Studios and is also know for directing episodes of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Prior to him, director Jon Watts, best known for helming the MCU's Spider-Man trilogy, was going to direct the film but he dropped out early into production. The movie will also star Natasha Lyonne, John Malkovich, among others, alongside the core four cast members.

Here is the cast list for the upcoming film:

Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic / Reed Richards

Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman / Sue Storm

Joseph Quinn as The Human Torch / Johnny Storm

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing / Ben Grimm

Ralph Ineson as Galactus

Julia Garner as Shalia-Bal / The Silver Surfer

Paul Walter Hauser

John Malkovich

Natasha Lyonne

Sarah Niles

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will release in theatres on July 25, 2025.

