The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim popcorn bucket - How to buy, price, and all you need to know

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is all set to release in theatres on December 13, 2024. The first theatrical release of a The Lord of the Rings film since The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, the movie will be an animated adventure set almost 200 years before the events of Peter Jackson's iconic trilogy.

As is the trend nowadays, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim will receive its own exclusive popcorn bucket from AMC. It will be in the shape of a hammer, which is a replica of a war hammer featured in the movie.

The popcorn bucket hammer will become available on the film's release date, which is December 13, 2024. It will come with a large popcorn.

Price of The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim popcorn bucket explored

To buy The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim popcorn bucket, fans will have to go to their nearest AMC theatre when the film is released in cinemas on December 13, 2024. There, they can purchase the bucket for $32.99 (not including tax). They can also buy a wooden Stein drinking cup, which has the movie's logo embroidered on it, for $21.99.

Additionally, fans can purchase both collectible items for $49.99 (not including tax) for a combo deal. However, the stocks are limited.

Cast of The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim explained

Here is the cast list of the upcoming The Lord of the Rings animated prequel film:

Brian Cox as Helm Hammerhand

Gaia Wise as Hera

Luke Pasqualino as Wulf

Miranda Otto as Eowyn

Lorraine Ashbourne as Olwyn

Yazdan Qafouri as Hama

Benjamin Wainwright as Haleth

Laurence Ubong Williams as Frealaf Hildeson

Shaun Dooley as Freca

Michael Wildman as General Targg

Jude Akuwudike as Lord Thorne

Bilal Hasna as Lief

Janine Duvitski as Old Pennicruik

Late actor Christopher Lee also voices Saruman through the use of archival voice recording.

What is The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim about?

The film is directed by Kenji Kamiyama and is set 183 years before the events of The Lord of the Rings trilogy. The official synopsis reads:

"A sudden attack by Wulf, a clever and ruthless Dunlending lord seeking vengeance for the death of his father, forces Helm and his people to make a daring last stand in the ancient stronghold of the Hornburg— a mighty fortress that will later come to be known as Helm’s Deep. Finding herself in an increasingly desperate situation, Héra, the daughter of Helm, must summon the will to lead the resistance against a deadly enemy intent on their total destruction."

