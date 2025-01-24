“The oscars NEVER deserved you!” - Internet reacts as Zendaya’s Challengers fails to snag a Academy award nomination

On Thursday, January 23, 2025, the 2025 Oscar nominations were revealed and Zendaya's Challengers didn't receive a single nomination. Many fans found this shocking, since, the movie reportedly had received more than one Golden Globes nomination, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The 2024 romantic sports drama film was directed by Italian director Luca Guadagnino. The cast included Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O'Connor. The film was released in the theaters and IMAX, on April 26, 2024, in the United States and Canada.

As the movie didn't win nominations for Oscars, the 28-year-old actress' fans and other netizens took to X, to share their opinions on the same. Here are some popular responses found on the social media platform. A user wrote on X:

"Challengers, the oscars NEVER deserved you!"

Another netizen tweeted:

"Forgive them they know not what they've done."

"Rewatched Challengers and can safely say it was snubbed from getting nominated #Oscars2025 #OscarsNoms," added a tweet.

"The fact she was not nominated for Challengers, let alone Dune: Part Two, makes me f*cking sick #Oscars," declared a netizen.

Several other users too had a similar viewpoint, where they believed that the actress deserved at least one nomination this year. A user commented on X:

"No wdym zendaya and the challengers didn’t get any oscar noms…"

"No challengers no zendaya no margaret no angelina oscars are not worthy," read a tweet.

"Im glad im still here but these nominations are such a joke 😭😭😭 zendaya didnt get a nom for dune OR challengers????" wondered a user.

Some other movies which were expected to attend least win an Oscar nomination were Queer, Babygirl, The Last Showgirl, and Kneecap. Meanwhile, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Nosferatu got more nominations than expected, under four categories- (cinematography, costume design, makeup and hairstyling, and production design).

Zendaya's Challengers has received many nominations previously during the Golden Globes Awards

While Challengers might have been overlooked by the authorities for Oscar nominations, it received its decent share of recognition during the Golden Globes Awards. This included a Golden Globe for Best Original Score for Reznor and Ross.

The Frenemies actress too received a nomination for a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, however, she did not win. As of now, the film has a rating of 7.1/10 on IMDB, 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, and 7.1/10 on Amazon Prime Video.

The movie portrayed a love triangle between three characters: Tashi Duncan, her former boyfriend Patrick Zweig, and her husband Art Donaldson. Tennis player and coach Brad Gilbert had reportedly trained the cast so they could play better. Apart from the Golden Globes Awards, Challengers had reportedly been neglected all this award season, according to fans.

As for the absence of Oscar nominations, many netizens considered this to be one of the biggest snubs ever. Dune: Part Two, the movie that starred Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya was also expected to receive nominations under a few categories, however, that did not happen.

