The Penguin star Cristin Milioti expresses interest in joining The Batman movies following award-win

Cristin Milioti had an exciting Frdiay night as she took home the Critics Choice Award for Best Actress in a Limited Series on February 7, 2025. The actress won the award for portraying Sofia Falcone in The Penguin series. After having graced the smaller screens, Cristin Milioti perhaps wants her character reprised in Matt Reeves' current Batman cinematic universe.

After winning the award, in a backstage interview, Cristin Milioti mentioned that she would love to star in the upcoming The Batman movies. Calling it her "wildest dream", Milioti expressed how she would love to continue portraying Sofia on the big screen as well and further contribute to her story in a meaningful way.

“I would love nothing more,” she said when asked about playing Sofia Falcone again on the big screen.

She continued:

“It’s my wildest dream. The day they call, I’ll be there — like when they are loading in the base camp vans, you know what I mean? It would be my wildest dream. I haven’t heard anything concrete yet, but I would love it.”

When asked if she had further heard any rumors about reprising Sofia in the film, Cristin Milioti did say that the makers behind the films are very secretive.

“No, no. They’re secretive, but I would love nothing more. I would play this character for all time," said Milioti.

Even though there is no confirmation yet about Milioti's character reprisal in The Batman - Part II, The Penguin does effectively set up a future story for her.

How does The Penguin set up a potential future for Cristin Milioti's Sofia Falcone

The ending of The Penguin sees Sofia Falcone end up back in Arkham Asylum, but that doesn't mean that her story is over. It effectively sets up a plot thread that can easily see Cristin Milioti step into the shoes of Sofia Falcone yet again, in the future of this DC franchise.

In the comics and the show, Sofia Falcone is the daughter of Carmine Falcone, and so she immediately shares a connection with Selina Kyle aka Catwoman. In The Batman, it is revealed that Selina was the illegitimate daughter of Carmine Falcone which also makes her Sofia Falcone's half sister.

At the end of The Penguin, when Sofia Falcone is sent back to Arkham after Oswald was successfully able to defeat her, she receives some mail from Julian Rush. One of the letters posted to her comes from none other than Selina Kyle. So, if Cristin Milioti is to return as Sofia Falcone again, fans can certainly expect her to have a plot alongside Selina Kyle.

Is Cristin Milioti in The Batman - Part II?

As of now, the actress isn't confirmed to appear in The Batman - Part II. Right now, only key members like Robert Pattinson and Jeffrey Wright are confirmed to return in the upcoming film. Previously, Matt Reeves has shared how the story will dive further into the corruption of Gotham and the ending of The Penguin does set that up in many ways as well.

Recently, The Batman - Part II suffered a massive delay. While the film was originally slated to release in October, 2026, it is now scheduled to release on October 1, 2027. For further updates, stay tuned.

