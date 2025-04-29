"The Rock can actually act" — Fans in awe of Dwayne Johnson as A24 drops first trailer for The Smashing Machine

With The Smashing Machine, a biopic of former wrestler and MMA fighter Mark Kerr, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is also preparing to shatter his image as a non-serious actor. Despite being one of the highest-paid and best-known actors in Hollywood in recent years, Johnson has rarely been associated with roles requiring deep character work.
But Benny Safdie's The Smashing Machine looks set to change that, as the WWE star aims to pivot his career toward more meaningful and dramatic roles. The effort Dwayne Johnson has put into achieving this feat is quite evident in the first trailer for The Smashing Machine, which dropped earlier today.
His huge fan base was quick to respond to the trailer, with many pointing out how Johnson can actually act and has only taken up roles that do not require much of it in his career so far. Many comments and discussions about The Smashing Machine centered around Dwayne Johnson's acting, and it seems evident now that A24 and Benny Safdie had indeed made the right choice.
In this discussion about Johnson's acting, many fans joined in. An X user, @english_shamar, wrote:
"The Rock can actually act, he just needs to get back to choosing projects that really showcase it."
Many other users said similar things after seeing the trailer.
"This is the best acting that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has ever done in his life. And it's just the trailer. I hope that he's this good throughout the movie. Emily Blunt is a fantastic actress." a user added.
"It's good to see the Rock finally breaking the mold. This looks dope." another fan said.
"This looks awesome, Rock is proving something here. Excited to watch"- an X user said.
"Can't wait for dwayne johnson to give a surprisingly fantastic performance that will have us wondering if he ever was capable of being such a good actor in the first place." yet another user said.
As the movie nears its release, more and more eyes will be on Dwayne Johnson and his anticipated performance. By the looks of it, he will more than live up to it.
What is The Smashing Machine all about?
The Smashing Machine is a sports biopic from director Benny Safdie that follows the life of former wrestler and MMA fighter Mark Kerr, with Dwayne Johnson portraying the legendary fighter.
Coming from A24, known for making exceptional films in the past years, the movie has a star-studded cast including Emily Blunt as Dawn Staples, Ryan Bader as Mark Coleman, Oleksandr Usyk as Igor Vovchanchyn, and James Moontasri as Akira Shoji, among others.
The movie is set to release on October 3, 2025, and will mark a big transition for Dwayne Johnson, who now hopes to do more serious roles in the industry.
More details about the film are expected to arrive soon alongside more posters and teasers.